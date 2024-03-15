“Lewis Should Have Won That Race”: Ex-Ferrari Boss Unearths Hamilton’s AD21 Heartbreak With Emphatic Support

Although more than two years have passed, the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix remains one of the most contentious moments in F1 history. Several experts have had their say regarding the controversy that evening in Yas Island. The latest to do so is former Ferrari boss Peter Windsor. The 71-year-old is adamant that Lewis Hamilton should have won the title that year and not Max Verstappen.

Speaking via his official YouTube channel, Windsor said, “In my view, those last couple of laps should have not counted. And Lewis should have won that race. And he should have been world champion“.

The topic of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP came up when Windsor was discussing Felipe Massa’s recent lawsuit about the infamous 2008 Crashgate controversy. According to a recent report from Autosport, the Brazilian filed a lawsuit against F1, the FIA, and former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone over the results of the 2008 Singapore GP.

Since Massa had filed the lawsuit with the hope of winning the 2008 championship back, Windsor pointed out how Lewis Hamilton would not mind losing the title to Massa, provided he is given the 2021 championship. Windsor believes that Massa provided a very strong fight to Hamilton in 2008, and perhaps, also deserved to win the championship.

However, Windsor believes that the same is not the case in 2021. The former Ferrari boss pointed out how the 39-year-old lost the title in cruel circumstances to Verstappen after the stewards made questionable decisions. The question is whether Massa can win his case and provide Hamilton the impetus to go after the 2021 championship.

Can Felipe Massa reclaim the 2008 world championship?

Felipe Massa may believe that he has a strong case to overturn the results of the 2008 Singapore GP. However, FIA’s rules clearly state that the Brazilian can’t win the title, as after the prize-giving gala, race results cannot be overturned or reviewed.

Even if Massa cannot get the 2008 title, he does hope to receive financial compensation. As per the report from Autosport, the Brazilian is seeking $81.7 million from FIA. Although Massa is now okay with this compensatory figure, he did not begin his legal fight with this intention.

Bernardo Viana, Massa’s lawyer, previously pointed out how his client wanted to go after the championship he believes is rightfully his and did not care about the money. However, it seems that Massa has now changed his mind since it is highly unlikely that he can win the 2008 title. Similarly, it is unlikely that Lewis Hamilton’s heartbreaking loss to Max Verstappen in 2021 will ever be overturned.