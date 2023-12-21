Adrian Newey Chooses to Focus on Red Bull Making a "Complete and Utter Arse" of Themselves In Landslide Season Rather Than Trophy Haul

The 2023 Formula 1 season has been exceptional for Red Bull, featuring Max Verstappen‘s remarkable dominance and the aerodynamic brilliance of Adrian Newey’s RB19. However, the flawless season experienced a singular setback at the Singapore Grand Prix, the only race where the team faced defeat. Surprisingly, Adrian Newey chose not to dismiss this as an isolated incident. Instead, he openly acknowledged the imperfections in the RB19’s performance during the Singapore GP.

During the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Adrian Newey sat alongside F1 experts David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan. As the chat unfolded, Coulthard presented a theory about a sportsperson attaining satisfaction. He mentioned that there’s always a sense that they can improve something more.

Newey grasped the direction of the narrative and, acknowledging the tone of the question said, “I think that’s a really interesting one actually, never being satisfied. As an engineer in the sports category, with immediate feedback in sports like Formula 1, even after a fantastic season and breaking records, there’s always a focus on improvement.”

Subsequently, Newey made a candid admission, stating that despite winning everything this year, his sole focus remained on the race where Red Bull lost. Reflecting on this, Newey said, “In a race we didn’t win, like Singapore, where weaknesses were exposed, it becomes useful.”

However, while wrapping up, Newey demonstrated vulnerability and emphasized their commitment to eradicate those weaknesses for the upcoming year. He said, “We made a complete and utter arse of ourselves, to be honest. It highlighted some weaknesses in the car, and that’s what you really think about: how can we improve, eradicate those weaknesses for next year and move forward.”

How did Adrian Newey react to Red Bull’s flawless performance in 2023?

Adrian Newey clinched his sixth constructors’ championship with Red Bull, taking his overall F1 championship total to 25. Taking that into account, David Coulthard commended Newey for his remarkable achievements. However, for Red Bull’s ambassador, the most noteworthy aspect was the outstanding performance of the RB19 in season 2023.

Given that he raised the query about whether Newey regards 2023 as the peak of his career as an aerodynamicist. While addressing these inquiries, Newey initially recognized the uncertainties at the start of the season. Nevertheless, a little later he also conveyed genuine surprise at the team’s overall performance.

He said, “Statistically, this is off the charts. Like going into the season, we thought this year was going to be really tough. And kind of the way it panned out, yeah, never ever expected it.”

Later, when contemplating the idea of reflecting on his achievements in the future, Newey decided to take a lighthearted and humorous stance. He said, “I don’t know maybe when I look back at this and in my dotage, when I’m being wheeled around in the bath chair, I think, yeah, that’s actually a tracking year. But at the moment, it’s kind of just looking forward to 24.”

Certainly, one can attribute Red Bull’s success to Newey’s philosophy. The British designer always embodies humility, acknowledges doubts, and expresses anticipation for future challenges.