“Pressured environment made it very tough for them”: Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner reflects on all of Max’s teammates after Ricciardo

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner admits that the ‘pressured environment’ ultimately led to Gasly and Albon being dropped from Red Bull.

Daniel Ricciardo’s departure from the Milton-Keynes team resulted in Max Verstappen getting a new teammate in Pierre Gasly. However, since then, Gasly wasn’t the only one to partner up with Verstappen at Red Bull.

Pierre Gasly only lasted in that seat for 12 races. Next up was Alex Albon, who got a season and a half, but he was dropped as well and is currently serving as a Red Bull reserve and test driver.

The team finally have Mexican Sergio Perez signed, whose contract has been renewed for 2022. Meanwhile, Albon will be joining Williams in 2022.

Horner spoke this week about the teammates Verstappen has had just in the last two years. “Both Pierre and Alex are tremendously gifted drivers, but the timing just wasn’t right. The pressured environment that we have, and the expectation, it was very tough for them.”

Christian Horner all praises for Checo

Horner admitted that it was a ‘bold move’ signing Sergio Perez to become Verstappen’s teammate and that they stepped ‘out of scheme’ in doing so. He is the first non-Red Bull junior driver to be signed since Mark Webber over a decade ago.

Speaking to the Beyond The Grid Podcast, Horner explained: “I think he just gives us that experience, he’s got 10 years’ worth of experience. He’s got an ability to manage the tyres within a race that is second to none. It just brings a different dynamic into the line-up.”

📻 “You’re back on the podium. Back on the podium, mate.” 🏆 @SChecoPerez 😄 pic.twitter.com/az19FTbz6g — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) October 14, 2021

The Team Principal then spoke about how the Mexican has fit into the team. “the way he settled in and the way he’s delivering, particularly after that victory in Bahrain last year, it would have been very tough for him not to be in Formula 1.”

Speaking about Perez’s role in the battle against Mercedes, Horner explained that Checo has contributed immensely. “That’s starting to pay dividends. You saw that in the French Grand Prix, and also Azerbaijan getting his first victory.

“The way he fended off Lewis, Lewis probably would have won that race had it not been for Sergio so he’s absolutely delivering,” concluded the Red Bull boss.