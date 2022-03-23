“After 2019 we had two very difficult years” – Charles Leclerc optimistic of a turn in Ferrari’s fortune after astounding Bahrain GP win

“After 2019 we had two very difficult years” – Charles Leclerc confident Ferrari will get back to title-winning ways after an impressive 1-2 in the season-opener at Bahrain.

Ferrari rose from the ashes yesterday to win the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix in style, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz completing a 1-2.

Leclerc is delighted with the performance and result, after suffering from mediocrity over the past two seasons. The team has identified its weaknesses and has worked well on overcoming them.

“It’s been a long time since we first started work on this car. There’s been a massive amount of work and also quite a mentality reset. After 2019 we had two very difficult years and the team at the factory have been working extremely well.

“We’ve also been very good at identifying the weaknesses of the previous cars and came with these new cars, a very strong car, and [that] made it possible for us to be fighting for better positions.”

Charles Leclerc not only took home the win from the #BahrainGP, but also the DHL Fastest Lap award! 💪 Here’s how he did it 🍿 >> https://t.co/sOAsD9qoly#MomentsThatDeliver @dhl_motorsports pic.twitter.com/zdrwBzXSOG — Formula 1 (@F1) March 22, 2022

Ferrari to beat Mercedes and Red Bull?

Ferrari has seen Red Bull and Mercedes dominate the circuit over the past 12 seasons, painful for the most successful team in F1 history.

But this season could spark a turnaround for them, and Leclerc is optimistic they could win the three-horse race.

“I really hope it will be the case.

“I think this year, development will be very important, so we need to stay on it. The way we have worked in the past few years is impressive, and now we need to keep up that amount of work.”

Also Read “When you buy Ibrahimovic, you buy a Ferrari” – Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic get a tour of the Fiorano circuit with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz