“After a series of considerations, [John] Elkann decided to abandon this”– Ferrari discards return of Jean Todt and alliance with Valentino Rossi

Ferrari reportedly has abandoned the plans of recalling Jean Todt in the team; meanwhile, they have also dropped joining with Valentino Rossi.

Recently Jean Todt finished his tenure as the President of FIA. Thus, he reportedly proposed the idea of returning to Ferrari, with several news outlets claiming that it may happen.

Todt served Ferrari for 16 years from 1993 to 2009, in which he gave them the most dominant phase between 2000 to 2004 with Michael Schumacher.

However, a report by the Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, it may not happen. The source claims that John Elkann has decided to abandon this idea, and Todt may not return to Maranello.

After a series of considerations, Elkann decided to abandon this valuable but complex collaboration for the time being,” he said. Todt could have fulfilled the role of super-consultant, as a point of reference for both the Ferrari president and Mattia Binotto,” writes the Italian newspaper.

No Valentino Rossi to Ferrari

Ferrari for a long has been visioned to bring MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi to Ferrari. Long ago, there were plans for him to even give him an entry to F1 via Sauber.

On the other hand, Rossi also shares similar admiration for Ferrari. But the move never came to the surface due to his MotoGP commitments. But with his retirement from the bike racing competition.

Rossi has made his desire to race cars clear on a couple of occasions. In 2019, he spoke of his experience with GT3. However, Antonello Coletta Ferrari’s sports car chief claims Rossi doesn’t feature in their plans for LeMans 2023.

“With every respect, I believe he is older than our other current drivers. We have many drivers to choose from for the hypercars and we will opt for the younger talents,” he told the Gazzetta dello Sport.

