“More aggressive than any Ferrari we’ve seen”– F1 expert is optimistic about Ferrari’s chances in the coming season

Ted Kravitz reports considerable development from Ferrari and thinks they could return to winning form next season.

The Maranello based team has had a couple of difficult past years but last season showed things turning around for them. The team clinched third in the constructor’s championship ahead of rivals McLaren.

Moreover, Ferrari was one of the first teams to wrap up development for 2021. Instead, they focused their resources on 2022. This shift has led to many technical innovations in the engine to adapt to the new sustainable fuel.

Ferrari finished behind rivals, Red Bull and Mercedes. Accordingly, they have more wind tunnel development time. They’ve made significant aerodynamic advancements to the chassis as such.

Maranello’da işler yolunda! 👤 Sky Sports’tan Ted Kravitz 🎙️ “Ferrari’den çok sayıda olumlu hareket ve olumlu ses duyuyorum. Motor tarafında işler iyi gidiyor ve yeni aracın son iki veya üç yılda gördüğümüz herhangi bir Ferrari’den çok daha agresif göründüğü söyleniyor.”#F1 pic.twitter.com/PTjVq1IcmJ — Motorsport.com Türkiye 🇹🇷 (@motorsportcomtr) January 16, 2022

Team principal Mattia Binotto commented, “What I can say about the 2022 Power Unit is: Believe me, there is a lot of innovation in it.”

Talking about specifics, he said, “We’ve got a new fuel, which is the 10 per cent ethanol, which somehow changed a lot the combustion. We are all losing more or less 20 horsepower, which means somehow that the combustion itself is quite changed.”

“So there were a lot of opportunities in development on the power unit and we changed it quite a lot.”

Also Read: Mick Schumacher admits he is bound to Ferrari with his father legacy playing pivotal role

Ferrari has a strong drivers line up to go along with their car

The addition of Carlos Sainz to replace Sebastian Vettel has worked well for Ferrari. He hit the ground running, adjusting quickly to the new setup. He ended up finishing above teammate Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship.

Although Charles has had a season of ups and downs, he’s shown his incredible pace in the car. In fact, he took successive poles at Baku and Monaco ahead of Red Bull and Mercedes.

Shaking off some bad luck, Leclerc could be a possible title contender next season.

Also Read: Carlos Sainz reveals that being a Ferrari driver brings up extra pressure