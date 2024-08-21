After Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly, George Russell Has His “Swiftie” Moment

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has created waves around the world, and George Russell joined in on the hype by attending a concert recently with his girlfriend Carmen Mundt. This comes just a month after Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly attended the Eras Tours in Milan.

Swift’s latest stop saw her perform in London’s Wembley Stadium, and the Mercedes driver posted a picture and a video on social media, with it presumably being his last moment of fun before having to report for F1 duty in a few days. He labeled himself as a ‘Swiftie’ on his post, which is what Swift’s fans call themselves.

Russell, who has over two million followers on X, also drew in reactions from other Swifties under his post,

HES A SWIFTIE — jane grace || SM5 (@janexstyles) August 20, 2024

One account also decided to make a joke involving Russell’s Belgian GP heartbreak. The Briton crossed the finish line in P1, and also celebrated his win on the podium, but later got disqualified because his car was deemed underweight. The fan described the whole ordeal as a ‘cruel summer’, which is actually one of Swift’s songs.

It really was a ‘cruel summer’ for you in Belgium… — Alex (@AlexF1BCL) August 20, 2024

Russell and Mundt presumably had a lot of fun in Wembley, judging the former’s social media post. But, they were the only F1 couple present for this particular concert.

Leclerc and Gasly’s Eras Tour double-date

Leclerc and Gasly went to Swift’s concert in Milan during the one-week break between the British and Hungarian GP. But they weren’t there alone. They brought their girlfriends – Alexandra Saint Mleux and Francisca Gomes – along, making it a double date.

Leclerc was also present in the artists’ VIP tent in the stadium in Milan, which made it likely that he was one of Swift’s guests.

CHARLES THE AMOUNT OF BRACELETS PLSS pic.twitter.com/z3sNmnNRyj — clara (@leclercsletters) July 13, 2024

“Swifties have been very generous with us tonight. We had such a good time,” he wrote on Instagram afterward.