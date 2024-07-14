Fans Go Gaga Over Charles Leclerc on a Double Date Courtesy of Taylor Swift

With a week’s gap until the Hungarian GP kicks off, Charles Leclerc decided to unwind with his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux, by attending a Taylor Swift concert. However, the Ferrari driver wasn’t the only F1 star in attendance.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and his partner Francisca Gomes (also known as Kika) joined Leclerc and Saint Mleux. The F1 couples were on a double date in the Eras Tour concert, which had made its stop in Milan earlier this week.

CHARLES, PIERRE, ALEXANDRA, AND KIKA AT THE ERAS TOUR WTF : @ro8ger pic.twitter.com/Mb38jqgLjf — Clara (@leclercsletters) July 13, 2024

Leclerc and Gasly had access to the VIP section, and pictures of the two were clicked there. Reportedly, to get access to that particular section, Swift herself had to invite them, which suggests that the American pop sensation personally wanted Leclerc there.

the way Charles Leclerc is in the artists’ VIP tent which means he was invited to the Eras tour by Taylor Swift herself is insane to me…they aren’t supposed to know each other — mox watched Lewis’s 104 (@renaultal0nso) July 13, 2024

The Monegasque posted a story on his Instagram, showcasing the friendship bracelets given to him by fans. His whole forearm was covered with them and his story read, “Swifties have been very generous with us tonight. We had such a good time.”

This wasn’t the first time Gasly and Leclerc were spotted at events outside of F1 together. In 2023, they were in London to watch the Wimbledon Championships together. Interestingly, that’s where Gasly was two days ago with Kika, but it seems as though he traveled to Milan just for the concert.

Leclerc and Gasly’s fun night out

Leclerc, known for his love of music, admitted to having a great time at the Eras Tour concert. He is an avid fan of playing the piano, but his being a Swiftie was an unknown fact.

Fans had their share of fun and showcased their excitement at watching Leclerc and Gasly at Swift’s concert. One fan celebrated the way Leclerc showed his friendship bracelets to his girlfriend.

him showing Alexandra the bracelets at the end he’s so pic.twitter.com/bU0kJC8AVZ — Clara (@leclercsletters) July 13, 2024

So far, Swift hasn’t posted any pictures with Leclerc or Gasly. But many wondered if she would, considering she clicked a selfie with both Prince William and Roger Federer in her earlier concerts.

AND WHAT IF WE GET AN AFTER-SHOW CHARLES AND TAYLOR SELFIE LIKE SHE DID WITH PRINCE WILLIAM AND RODGER FEDERER ?????? — ilva¹ (@verstappencore1) July 13, 2024

Nonetheless, for Leclerc and Gasly, it was a fun night out and a much-needed one at that as an F1 double-header awaits them in a few days.