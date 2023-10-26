After Claiming 50th F1 Win, Max Verstappen Expects A Challenge At Mexico Due To A Unique Character Of The Track

As the 2023 F1 season is slowly heading towards its end, Max Verstappen is wrapping up what has been an extremely dominant season in style. After claiming his 50th career win in Austin, he has his focus set on the Mexico City GP next. However, as per a recent report by F1Maximaal, Verstappen revealed that he is expecting a much tougher challenge in Mexico due to one particular feature of the track.

Verstappen shares quite a good history with the Mexico City GP. The Dutchman happens to hold the record for having the most wins at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with 4 wins to his name to date.

The last two of these wins have come in the last two seasons and Verstappen will be desperate to make it three in a row. However, as per the Red Bull driver, things won’t be as easy for him as it has been throughout the rest of the season.

Max Verstappen expects a tough battle in Mexico

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez sits at a altitude of 2,238 m from sea level, making it the highest track of the calendar. With this kind of an altitude, comes a lot of unique problems – the most important of them being that the cars experience less aerodynamic grip due to the thinner air.

Verstappen has revealed that this might be an issue for the RB19 as they look for their 18th win of the season. He said, “That will have an influence on the cars. But for the time being the RB19 is faultless in almost most circumstances. Considering the race in Austin, this Grand Prix will be a battle again.”

However, Verstappen also mentioned that strategy is the strong suit for Red Bull and they will use that to the best of their abilities to gain an advantage. Overall, the target for him is nothing less than a victory.

The Mexican GP is of utmost importance for Sergio Perez

The Mexico City GP will also be an important race for Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez. Despite failing to live up to the expectations throughout the year, performing well at his home race will surely give Perez the boost that he needs at the moment.

Even though the Mexican has already cleared out the air about his retirement rumors, his seat at Red Bull remains a matter of speculation. A good performance at his home race might set him up for the strong season that he needs in 2024 to be able to renew his contract with Red Bull.