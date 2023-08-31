After Claiming Champion Status, Lewis Hamilton Doled Out a Cool $100,000 and Got Labeled Prince’s ‘Brother’ for It

Lewis Hamilton is a big fan of music and often spends time following his celebrity friends when he is not racing. Back in 2011, three years after he won his first title with McLaren, the Briton spent a whopping $100,000 to buy Late American singer Prince’s guitar at an auction.

Prince, who sadly passed away at the age of 57 back in 2016, was regarded as one of the best musicians of his generation. Some of his hits include When Doves Cry, I Wanna Be Your Lover and Purple Rain.

Lewis Hamilton bought Prince’s guitar for $100,000

Prince appeared on the US television show George Lopez Tonight back in 2011 when he revealed how his ‘brother,’ Lewis Hamilton, bought his guitar for $100,000. The late American singer revealed that it was hard to part with his guitar, having used it during his career.

When asked if he still had the first guitar he used, Prince replied that he did not have it as someone stole it. While Prince was making his remarks about Hamilton purchasing one of his guitars, he also received immense praise from the crowd.

As for Hamilton, he has always been a fan of music. The Briton himself has also made a few cameos as his alias, XNDA.

Hamilton has released one song in collaboration with Aguilera

Back in 2018, Lewis Hamilton collaborated with pop star Christina Aguilera for her song, Pipe. While he received immense praise for his role in that song, the Briton also has some other unreleased songs.

A fan earlier this year released a video of Hamilton enjoying his time with Justin Bieber to one of his unreleased songs. Even though the 38-year-old is incredibly talented in singing as well, he does prefer to be low-key regarding his music.

However, that has not stopped other drivers such as Charles Leclerc from noticing the Briton’s hidden talents. The Monegasque, who has produced some hit singles himself, has often revealed how he is keen to see Hamilton sing during a drivers’ briefing.