Charles Leclerc Sees Lewis Hamilton in His Future With Game-Changing Proposal

Charles Leclerc made headlines a few months ago when his music became a huge hit among fans. His first single, AUS23, reached as high as the top 10 of iTunes’ newly released music charts. Meanwhile, his second single, MIA23, also received a favorable response among his fans. With the Monegasque doing well in his music career, he has once again opened up in an interview with F1 presenter Lissie Mackintosh on the possibility of collaborating with Lewis Hamilton.

The Briton has shown rare glimpses of him singing in a few videos that have gone viral on social media. However, just once has the 38-year-old released a song. Back in 2018, the Mercedes driver collaborated with pop star Christina Aguilera for her song, Pipe.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Hamilton revealed that he had sung under the alias of XNDA. It is this reason why Leclerc believes that the seven-time world champion would make a good singer.

Charles Leclerc wants Lewis Hamilton to sing at the drivers’ briefing

In a recent interview, Lissie Mackintosh suggested Charles Leclerc to host a live concert in the paddock. She believes that the Monegasque would be the perfect individual to do so as he has already released two hit singles. However, the 25-year-old has no plans of doing so.

“I’m not planning that. I am not planning that for sure. Can I sing? No. I’ve asked Lewis to sing at the drivers’ briefing (the) last time, that’s what we were talking about there,” replied Leclerc.

A few months ago was the first time when the Ferrari driver opened up on the possibility of him collaborating with Lewis Hamilton. Leclerc stated that the two could collaborate for a ‘depression‘ song as he believes his music isn’t the “happiest ones“.

This is one of the many reasons why the two drivers have been in the news so often. Another reason pertains to their future.

Will Hamilton leave Mercedes to join Leclerc at Ferrari?

Since Lewis Hamilton has not yet signed a contract extension with Mercedes, there were rumors a few months ago that he may leave the team to join rivals Ferrari. The speculations increased to such an extent that it also prompted the media to quiz Charles Leclerc about the same during one of his press conferences.

When asked what kind of a teammate he enjoys fighting against amid rumors that Hamilton could join him at Ferrari, Leclerc looked at the Briton with a smile and replied (as quoted by crash.net), “Hello Lewis“! The Monegasque then added that he wants to compete against the best, and he believes that Carlos Sainz is a strong teammate who can give him such competition.

However, he did admit that Hamilton would be a dream teammate because of how successful the Mercedes driver has been in the sport. Leclerc believes that if he and Hamilton were in the same team, then he could learn a lot from the 38-year-old.