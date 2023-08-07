Ferrari Looking to Take the Red Bull Approach as They Plan on Returning to Winning Ways in 2024

After a brief return to winning ways in 2022, Ferrari entered a slump once again. This time, they cannot seem to get out of it, as both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz continue struggling to be consistent with the SF-23. As they plan to return to winning ways once again in 2024, Ferrari led by Frederic Vasseur is reportedly looking to copy the RB-19, which has been the most dominant car on the grid this season.

Championship success has eluded Ferrari since the 2008 season. Their last drivers’ champion was Kimi Raikkonen in 2007 and they won the team’s title the very next year. Since then, underperformance, strategy errors, and problems behind the scenes have plagued their chances of winning any title. Most recently, their pursuit for the championship in 2022 turned out to be a disaster.

Despite having a positive start to the season, their challenge faded away. Max Verstappen and Red Bull ended up winning both championships with multiple races to spare. This domination continued into the 2023 season, where Red Bull’s RB19 has emerged victorious in all 12 races of the season so far. Now, sources suggest that Ferrari will take a leaf out of Red Bull’s notebook, in order to return to winning ways in 2024.

Ferrari to copy the RB19?

Ferrari’s 2023 season has been underwhelming up until now, to say the least. They haven’t won a single race, and are P4 in the championship. With only two podium finishes to their name, the Maranello-based outfit is hoping to get the most out of their car in the 10 races that remain after the summer break.

On the other hand, Red Bull’s RB19 has been thoroughly dominant. All 12 race victories this season have come in the form of a Red Bull win, and most people predict a historic second half of the season that will see the Milton-Keynes-based team win the last ten races too.

According to Funoanalisitecnica.com, Ferrari has kept an eye on Red Bull’s success. To help them return to winning ways in 2024, they will take the Red Bull approach. This means that they will use the RB19 as a benchmark and will look to build an improved version of the Austrian team’s car.

The RB19 is one of the strongest F1 cars in recent history, and with a driver as good as Max Verstappen at its helm, records are bound to be broken.

Unstoppable Max Verstappen continues his march

Verstappen started the season as the favorite to win the title. However, no one could predict just how dominant he would go on to be. Out of the 12 Red Bull wins, 10 have gone to his name. Currently, he has a streak of eight wins, and with just two more, he will break Sebastian Vettel’s record from 2013.

The F1 season will resume in two weeks time when the sport returns to Zandvoort for the Dutch GP. Hometown hero Max Verstappen will once again enter the race as the heavy favorite to win, by a fairly comfortable margin.