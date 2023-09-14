Lewis Hamilton’s Words Against Max Verstappen Bite Him in the Back as ‘Teammates’ Jibe Gets Corrected: “About Who Your Competitors Are”

Lewis Hamilton has been left rattled after looking at how Max Verstappen has dominated F1 this season. Since the Dutchman is currently on a record-breaking run, the Briton has often attempted to take jibes at him. At first, Hamilton urged the FIA to amend their rules to limit Red Bull’s domination. Soon after, the 38-year-old took a jibe at the Dutchman‘s teammates by explaining how he has had much stronger teammates than the Red Bull driver.

Since Hamilton has taken aim at Verstappen on several occasions, former Red Bull driver David Coulthard has given his take on the situation in a recent interview with formula1.com.

It is important to note that it is not just Hamilton who has attempted to take a jibe at Verstappen and Red Bull. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has also raised concerns about the way Red Bull has dominated this season. The Austrian pointed out how, during Mercedes’ time of domination, they always had two drivers who competed against each other.

However, now Wolff believes that the Milton Keynes outfit seems to be just favoring Verstappen over teammate Sergio Perez. Following such remarks from both Hamilton and Wolff, Coulthard has explained why he disagrees with their assessment.

Coulthard reveals his disagreement with Hamilton’s recent jibes

While speaking to formula1.com in a recent interview, David Coulthard explained why he does not agree with Lewis Hamilton over his teammate’s jibes aimed at Max Verstappen. The former F1 driver began his remarks by explaining how the Dutchman has always been “someone special” right from the lower Formula categories.

Coulthard then added, “I know Lewis [Hamilton] had made a comment that he (Verstappen) does not have tough teammates. First of all, that’s not the case, and second of all, it’s not actually about who your teammate is. It’s about who your competitors are, and his biggest competitor so far has been Lewis“.

Coulthard then explained that Verstappen is undoubtedly one of the best drivers on the current grid alongside Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, despite what the 38-year-old said about the same.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that it is not just Coulthard who has hit back at Hamilton over the latter’s jibes, but also former driver Juan Pablo Montoya.

Juan Pablo Montoya previously slammed Lewis Hamilton for hypocrisy

In an interview earlier this year, Juan Pablo Montoya slammed Lewis Hamilton. The Colombian pointed out how the 38-year-old never complained about the rules when he dominated the sport during the turbo-hybrid era.

“He (Hamilton) is already predicting that Max will also win next year. But if you look back at his period of dominance, was it him or was it the car? We were all happy for him when he dominated“, explained Montoya in an interview with MyBettingSites.

Hamilton indeed did have his own period of dominance between 2014 and 2021 when he won six of his seven world championships with Mercedes. Meanwhile, the team won a record eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships during this same time.