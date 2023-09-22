After Fernando Alonso Warns About Sebastian Vettel Return, Ex-World Champion Admits Melancholy Looms Over Him on Sidelines

Fernando Alonso recently sent a warning surrounding Sebastian Vettel’s rumored move back to F1, stating that it is “difficult to come back” after retirement. Vettel retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season but has not ruled out a comeback in the future. These rumors have gathered a lot of attention over the course of the last few weeks, but Alonso, who has been in a similar situation, sends a warning to the four-time world champion.

Alonso, who is now 42 years old, made his own return to F1 in 2021 after a two-year break. The Spaniard has said that he is enjoying his racing more than ever, but it was hard to get back to speed after being away from the sport for so long.

Sebastian Vettel, who won four titles with Red Bull, and was in the trade for over 16 years before retiring, is certainly reminiscing his days of glory, as reported. His recent visit to the Suzuka track ahead of the Japanese GP has sparked rumors about his possible comeback.

Sebastian Vettel’s mixed feelings

Vettel, who retired at the end of 2022 after a disappointing season with Aston Martin, visited the circuit in Suzuka ahead of the Japanese GP. Vettel admitted that he felt sad watching the action from the sidelines, and that he still loves racing.

Talking about this, The 36-year-old German driver said, “It hurts to stand on the sidelines and see these cars go by.”

However, chances of him actually returning to the sport seem slim. Vettel’s current principles appear to be in conflict with the demands of the sport.

Vettel’s environmental conservation stance conflicts with F1

Sebastian Vettel has always been vocal about his stance against environmental issues, something that stands in stark contrast to the nature of Formula 1. The sport, known for its high-speed races and thrilling action, has often been criticized for having a lasting environmental impact. These could prevent Vettel from making a comeback.

Vettel’s approach to the environment runs contrary to the image of F1 as a high-octane, luxury sport that relies on fossil fuels and travels the world. Vettel said that he is aware of the contradiction, and that he is not sure if he would fit in the current F1 culture.

Another reason why Vettel is not interested in returning to F1 is his desire to spend more time with his family. Vettel, who has three children with his wife Hannah, said he enjoys being a father and husband.

Additionally, Vettel said that the demands of the modern Formula 1 calendar are not compatible with spending a significant amount of time with his family.