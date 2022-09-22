$24 Million Swiss villa owner Kimi Raikkonen talks about how he felt calm and independent at Alfa Romeo

Former F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen draws a comparison to the life he has in Alfa Romeo to the one he had in Ferrari and McLaren

Kimi Raikkonen enjoyed a rather subtle three years of driving for Ferrari’s customer team Alfa Romeo. He then announced his retirement from the sport in 2021.

Raikkonen will remain one of the most talented drivers that Formula One ever witnessed. From a very young age, he flaunted his skills in the karting world to make a full-time career out of it.

Moreover, he finally completed a full circle after starting his F1 journey with Sauber Alfa Romeo in 2001 and ending with the same team.

Kimi Raikkonen’s amazing Formula One career

The Finnish driver won 21 grand Prix in his career and has 103 podiums to his name. He drove for the teams like McLaren, Ferrari, and Lotus in his illustrious career.

He came close to winning the F1 world championship during his McLaren days. However, Ferrari and Renault had better cars due to which things could not materialize.

Kimi Raikkonen won the world championship with Ferrari before calling it to quit to focus on other motorsports avenues. But he returned in style and drove at the top of his game.

Kimi Raikkonen with his bike pic.twitter.com/CYnAaQrzM7 — formula archive (@FormulaArchive) September 20, 2022

The 2007 World Champion’s life in Alfa Romeo

The 42-year-old joined Alfa Romeo in 2018 in order to help the team with his experience. In his own words, he had a pretty enjoyable time with the Italian outfit.

Speaking with Nico Rosberg, the 2007 World champion explained how his life is on this team. He added: “I have less work to do, you know.”

This less work he explained was not on the racetrack. Rather, meeting and interacting with the media which Raikkonen did not really enjoy.

Moreover, he further expressed that working in Alfa Romeo was much calmer and he had a bit more freedom out of the racing. The Finnish driver is currently enjoying the American Nascar life.

