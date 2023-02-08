Lando Norris Reveals ‘Horrible’ Thing About Carlos Sainz That Will Keep Girlfriends Away

Out of all the drivers in F1 today, no duo is as popular as Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris. They are affectionately referred to as ‘Carlando’ by their fans and became very close friends during their McLaren days. Even though Sainz left McLaren for Ferrari two years ago, their friendship remains strong.

Norris and Sainz spend a lot of time with each other away from F1. We often see them play golf ahead of race weekends and they also make fun of each other on several occasions & share videos on social media. One thing, however, that Sainz does not engage in unlike Norris, is streaming on Twitch. The Brit is a very avid gamer and streams for his fans on Twitch where he also interacts with them.

And with that ✨the 2022 Carlando season✨ comes to an end pic.twitter.com/vVWPMojLok — ALBA⁵⁵ ⁹³ (@carlandof1) December 31, 2022

During one such stream, a fan asked Norris on the chat what he should do about Sainz, because his girlfriend ‘has a thing’ for the Spaniard. Of course, Norris could not let an opportunity to roast his former teammate pass, so he decided to expose a ‘horrible’ thing about him.

Lando Norris makes fun of Sainz’s haircut

After Norris read out the question asked by the fan, he did not hesitate for a single second before making fun of Sainz’s haircut. The McLaren driver’s solution to the problem was extremely simple and straightforward. He just asked them to imagine Sainz in short hair.

It seems that Norris is a fan of Sainz’s existing long hair, because he roasted the Madrid-born driver’s short haircut. Norris made a repulsive expression on his face while admitting that Sainz with short hair looks ‘horrible’.

lando is a long hair carlos fan confirmed pic.twitter.com/31jwGFu4ce — bella (@rossitocarlito) February 6, 2023

It wasn’t a surprise that a fan asked Norris this question as when the 23-year-old starts his live streams, a lot of the questions directed at him are related to Sainz or their friendship.

Carlos Sainz hoping for more consistency in 2023

Sainz’s debut season with Ferrari in 2021 defied all expectations as he finished ahead of Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ standings. In 2022, he was presented with a golden opportunity to compete for race wins and potentially the title. However, a slow start to the season limited his push late on.

It took Sainz a lot of time to find consistency behind the wheel of his F1-75. He did win his first ever F1 in Silverstone last year & ended the year with his biggest points haul ever. That, however, was not enough to satisfy the former Red Bull junior.

Heading into 2023, Sainz wants to be more consistent from day one, and aims to fight for wins on a regular basis. He also has his eyes set on being involved in his first ever championship battle in 2023.