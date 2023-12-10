After Interrupted 2023, Daniel Ricciardo Parties in The Off Season Before His 2024 Red Bull Audition

After a short hiatus, Daniel Ricciardo returned to the Formula 1 grid in the latter half of the 2023 season. However, his comeback wasn’t without drama. He’s had an interrupted homecoming after a crash at the Dutch GP left him injured. Now, in the off season, the Honey Badger has taken to his other interests as he attends a Zach Bryan concert.

Advertisement

The Australian was in Melbourne when Bryan was scheduled to play his gig. Naturally, Ricciardo who is apparently a big Zach Bryan fan decided to show up at the event. However, that’s not all as the 34-year-old Perth native even got on the stage and busted his vocal chords to the pleasure of the fans in attendance.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/namedafterflour/status/1733457559074574431?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Daniel Ricciardo is a self-confessed Zach Bryan fan. The American Singer-Songwriter is probably the Australian’s go to artists. Ricciardo has explained before that music plays an integral part in his life as an F1 driver and also as a person. No doubt, when he got the opportunity to relax and let himself loose, he grabbed it with both his hands in epic fashion to give the concert goers an experience of a lifetime.

That being said, while its all fun and games in the off season, Ricciardo has a mountain to climb in 2024 if he wants to get his hands on that second Red Bull seat alongside three-time world champion, Max Verstappen.

After relatively successful 2023, Daniel Ricciardo sets his sights on that coveted Red Bull seat for 2024

While talking about his 2023 season, Ricciardo told RacingNews365.com, “It’s been the strangest of season’s for sure, but I think in a year where I didn’t think I would race a lot has happened.” Naturally, he’s keen to keep the momentum going in 2024.

It’s no secret, with Sergio Perez struggling, Red Bull are keen to try their options for 2025 and beyond. Currently, it seems as though Daniel Ricciardo is in the driver’s seat to secure that second Red Bull seat. However, he needs to prove his salt in the 2024 season alongside teammate, Yuki Tsunoda.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ricciardosbabe/status/1705861607220224173?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

There are quite a few candidates for that Bulls’ seat. After his injury, Liam Lawson impressed, too, strapped into the AlphaTauri. Hence, if Ricciardo wants to make that ‘fairytale’ comeback to Milton-Keynes, he needs to be firing on all cylinders.