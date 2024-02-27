Christian Horner Investigation: Date Revealed When Red Bull Will Release Its Verdict

Red Bull is yet to release the verdict on Christian Horner’s investigation after one of his female co-workers accused him of “inappropriate behavior”. The initial verdict was supposed to come out on the 15th of February. That was pushed, but now a new date has been revealed.

According to the latest report by Sky Sports, Red Bull will release the investigation report on its team principal ahead of the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix. Bahrain is this year’s season opener and the race weekend kicks off on 29th February. If things go against Horner, he could likely lose his job before the weekend kicks off. Additionally, there could be legal proceedings against him.

Horner categorically denied all allegations against him multiple times. However, according to a report, Horner’s team of lawyers wanted to settle the case to avoid further damage and pay the victim a sum of $815,000. Horner denied this too, and after De Telegraaf published this information, he decided to sue them.

Amidst all this, Horner remains involve in Red Bull’s daily activities. He was present for pre-season testing in Bahrain, and also the car launch. The investigation has been going on for so long that no party can afford to sit and rest. For the sake of Horner and Red Bull, it is important that they actually release the verdict soon.

Why is Christian Horner’s verdict of extreme importance?

Christian Horner is currently the longest-serving F1 team principal. He joined Red Bull in 2005, and has gone on to become of the best in the business. Horner has six constructors’ titles to his name, and heads into the 2024 season aiming to make it seven.

For Red Bull, losing a figure like Horner will be a huge blow. But if he is guilty, having him removed before it causes any damage to their image is of extreme importance. The outfit wants clarity, fans are impatient, and so are their strategic partners.

Formula 1 and Ford have already made their stance regarding this investigation clear. The former openly stated that they want a swift ending to this sage. Ford meanwhile, are frustrated with the pace of the investigation. In fact, their CEO sent a personal latter to Red Bull regarding Horner’s investigation, asking the company to wrap this up quickly.

As things stand, Ford’s partnership with Red Bull hangs in the balance. If Horner is guilty, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit could lost out on $240 million.