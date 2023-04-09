HomeSearch

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc Reveal Their Similar Retirement Plans

Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published 09/04/2023

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Despite being each other’s rivals, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have revealed a similar retirement plan. The duo has been each other’s competition ever since their junior years and it looks like the battle will continue even after their retirement.

Since both of them are quite young in their careers, there is not much chance of them retiring anytime soon. However, Verstappen who has already won 2 championship titles has said that he does not want to be racing at the age of 41.

The Dutchman has also said that his current long-term contract is all he is thinking of at the moment. Going ahead whether or not he wishes to continue after the 2028 season, time will tell.

Retirement plans of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

In spite of having differing views on retirement, Leclerc and Verstappen have their post-retirement jobs cut out for them. In a video online, Leclerc revealed that he can go to the circus after his F1 career while training in the gym. To demonstrate his circus skills, the Ferrari driver did a headstand and started walking upside down.

In a similar scenario, Red Bull’s Verstappen said that if Cirque du Soleil is looking for someone, he’d be ready to get employed there. The Dutchman also demonstrated his skills by juggling 3 balls smoothly while walking. Aside from the fans, even Cirque du Soleil was impressed as the entertainment company noted, “They’d make exceptional performers.”

Will there be a title battle between Verstappen and Leclerc in 2023?

Currently, after 3 races of the season, Red Bull has turned out as the fastest car on the grid. It is evident that the Milton-Keynes-based team has built on its performance from last year and has progressed even further.

Meanwhile, Ferrari seems to be even worse off in their performance than they did in the 2022 season. The Italian squad’s 2023 challenger is struggling to find the pace and has been seen struggling in the midfield.

With Red Bull’s dominance, Verstappen has taken an impressive lead in the standings while Leclerc sits at the bottom with 6 points in his bag. Therefore, unless Ferrari brings a massive upgrade to boost their performance there’s a good chance that there would be no tough battle between Leclerc and Verstappen.

Samriddhi Jaiswal is an F1 editor and writer at The SportsRush. She started her career as a business journalist but soon found her calling in lights out here we go! Samriddhi has been a Ferrari fan even when her interaction with F1 was occasional. Her first real experience with the thrilling sport came when Charles Leclerc clinched his iconic victory in Spa and Monza and painted the track red. Now, a Tifosi, Samriddhi is a hardcore fan of the prancing horse and can relate to the chaos within the Italian camp and also admires Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher. Off the track, she finds her home in books and musical instruments.

