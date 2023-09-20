After Learning “Weaknesses” in Monza, Charles Leclerc Gives Championship Hopes With Massive Ferrari Transformation Promise

The 2023 F1 season hasn’t been particularly bright for Ferrari as they seemed to have taken a step down from last year. Their SF-23 is not as strong as their F1-75 was, as it failed to compete with the Red Bull drivers on every occasion except the recently concluded Singapore Grand Prix. Now, after learning numerous “weaknesses“, Charles Leclerc has come up to reveal the massive transformation updates of Ferrari, as per FormulaPassion.

Ferrari has definitely not been as strong as they were in 2022. The beginning of last season gave so much hope to the Tifosi as they began to think it was finally their time to win a world championship again. However, as the year progressed, they got a harsh reality check, as Red Bull took over.

The 2023 season, so far has been worse, as they had to wait for two-thirds of the season to take their first win. This is because the Italian team was only brilliant in the street tracks, whereas they faltered heavily on normal circuits. Nevertheless, 2024 will likely see a huge transformation on the part of Scuderia Ferrari, as per Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc points at massive upgrades in their 2024 F1 challenger

After seeing a rather disappointing season in 2023, Leclerc and Co. have taken enough lessons. Their performance from the tracks such as Monza and Zandvoort have been analyzed properly to make a better car for the 2024 season.

Talking about this, he said, “The 2024 project is very different from the car we have this year. And everything we have learned so far confirms that the choice we have made for next year is a good one.”

He also added, “We learned a lot in Monza, especially about our weak points. The more we learn, the better for the final details of next year’s car.” Nevertheless, for this year, the championship is still a far cry for Ferrari.

After poor 2023 show, Leclerc wants an upgraded Ferrari challenger

Earlier this season, Charles Leclerc already put his prediction that Red Bull will be unstoppable because of the new regulations that were rolled out in 2022. However, he wants his team to prove him wrong in the upcoming seasons.

Therefore, it is safe to assume that the Monegasque would want his team to develop their car in such a way that will see him and Carlos Sainz get the better of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez right from 2024.

This is all because his team has not tasted a championship since 2008 and they are more eager to take one home in the upcoming years. As they would not want to see Scuderia Ferrari struggle to pick a win all season like in 2023.