“Millie Bobby Brown screaming in absolute terror!”- Lewis Hamilton takes Stranger Things star on hot lap around COTA

Lewis Hamilton took Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown out for a hot lap around the Circuit of the Americas back in 2018.

Brown rose to stardom after playing the role of “Eleven” in the superhit series ‘Stranger Things’. Since then, she has become one of the most recognizable young actresses in the world, as her performance in the show was critically acclaimed.

Back in 2018, she got the opportunity to meet her compatriot Lewis Hamilton ahead of the US Grand Prix. Upon meeting the legendary F1 driver, she admitted she was very nervous. She was about to go on a hot lap with Hamilton around the COTA.

As soon as the seven-time World Champion started driving, Brown started screaming at the top of her voice. Hamilton meanwhile was thoroughly enjoying himself, as he drove the car flawlessly around COTA and put up a display. However, looking back on his experience, Brown said that it was one of the most memorable moments of her life.

“We got to go around the race track and it was amazing,” the 18-year old said. “It was very terrifying, but it was really cool. When we’re about to get into the car, you can see I’m a bit nervous.”

Lewis Hamilton to bounce back at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix next week?

Unlike 2018, this year has been tough for Hamilton all round. After losing out on his eighth Championship last season in heartbreaking fashion, many expected the 37-year old to be back with vengeance.

However, Mercedes don’t have the fastest car anymore, and are lacking in pace behind Red Bull and Ferrari. On top of that, he is being outperformed by teammate George Russell, who joined the Silver Arrows in 2022 itself.

This has led to plenty of criticism being thrown the Brit’s way. After the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, the gap between Hamilton and Russell increased to 34 points, which is shocking considering how dominant he has been over the last decade.

F1 racing returns next week when teams and drivers travel to Baku for the 2022 Azerbaijan GP. In last year’s race, Hamilton made a costly error after a race restart, which saw him finish the race in 15th. Last week’s Monaco GP winner Sergio Perez won the 2021 Azerbaijan GP, which was his first race win with Red Bull.

