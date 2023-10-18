After Making $2,500,000,000 With Drive to Survive, Netflix and F1 Build a Championship Around Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly’s Off-Track Hobby

Since the famous takeover of F1 by Liberty Media, the sport has seen a massive rise in its fame and marketability. Having brought in major changes to how the commercial side of F1 worked before their takeover, the biggest step came with the partnership with Netflix to create one of the most famous sports-related documentaries ever- Drive to Survive (DTS). The documentary had an instant impact and brought in millions of new fans to the sport, which also led to F1 gaining a net worth of over $2,500,000,000.

As the times change, Liberty Media and F1 understand DTS alone might not be able to sustain millions of fans while bringing in more revenue. As such, the popular streaming service is working on building a championship that will see F1 drivers such as Lando Norris and Carlo Sainz spend time with the sport they love away from F1 while teaming up with the pros of the sport.

Netflix working on streaming a unique F1 x Golf Championship

Apart from DTS, one of the most popular sports-related documentaries on Netflix is a series called ‘Full Swing,’ which focuses entirely on golf. Having seen the immense popularity of both, Netflix is about to stream its first-ever live sporting event, which will feature a crossover between Golf and F1 athletes. Named ‘The Netflix Cup,’ the event will air live on the OTT platform on 14th November at 6 pm ET/ 10 pm GMT.

As per a report by The Verge, the event will take place in Las Vegas, lining up with the inaugural Las Vegas GP on 19th November. F1 athletes Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, and Carlos Sainz Jr. will be a part of the event, while PGA Tour Golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas will also be seen in the competition. Four teams of two will compete against each other on an 8-hole course where an F1 athlete and a golfer will make up the team.

Having reaped the rewards after the incredible success of DTS, Netflix, and F1 are now hoping to reach newer heights with a one-of-a-kind event before the 2023 season ends. Fans are starting to shift their gaze from the live races to the anticipation of the next season of DTS, but the latest developments around Season 6 of the series might leave the fans stressed.

FIA President wants Formula 1 to stop using DTS as their safety net

Experiencing a 757% percent increase in viewership numbers this year and a net worth increase to $2.5 billion might have made F1 and its authorities a little complacent. Given the same, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, wants them to avoid the same and emphasizes the need to keep up with the latest demands. As such, relying solely on DTS’ popularity might not be the best idea for F1, and Sulayem wants them to focus on the more important issues addressing the modern requirements.

He claimed, “We can’t just rely on Netflix to attract people. The new generation wants to learn about motorsport. You can’t run it the way you used to.” Sulayem added improvement of the business model is crucial and showed confidence in F1 enduring for long given the FIA provides enough backing.