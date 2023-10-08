After Missing Out on Good Points, Lewis Hamilton Is Ready to Take Responsibility for His DNF

The 2023 Qatar GP was lining up to be a tantalizing prospect for Lewis Hamilton. The Brit was starting from 3rd on the grid after his Friday Qualifying efforts. As things stood at the start, the 7x champion, who is currently experiencing a 2-year-long winless streak, was on for breaking that duck or at least getting on the podium. But things unraveled for him in the worst way possible as he crashed out of the race at the very first corner. He would’ve been absolutely gutted but was ready to take the blame anyway.

Starting from the second row of the grid, Hamilton was on for a decent points haul. With how the season has gone for him so far, Hamilton was eager to get a good Grand Prix under his belt. And this was his chance. Alas, it never materialized as he DNFed out of the Qatar GP at the very first corner of the very first lap.

Starting on the softs, Hamilton had a splendid getaway. With a reaction time of 0.25s, the Brit was already challenging Max Verstappen and George Russell in the buildup to the first braking zone. But as he tried to swoop his way past the duo, he tangled with his own Mercedes teammate and was sent spinning into the gravel trap with the right-rear tire detached from his stricken W14.

Despite the DNF, Lewis Hamilton assumes the blame after tangling with teammate George Russell

Regret was the mood of choice for the Brit as he faced the media after a horrible day in the office. He said, “I just feel really sorry to the team. There was an opportunity today to get some good points.”

Russell, on the other hand, was livid. No sooner did he manage to get back on track after the collision. He jumped on the radio comms with some angry expletives directed towards the 7x champion. But after he had cooled down, the King’s Lynn native did apologize to the team.

But Hamilton offered some insight into the crash that apparently absolved his teammate. He explained, “I just felt the tap from behind, but I don’t think George had anywhere to go. It’s just one of those really unfortunate situations. I mean, I’m happy to take responsibility.”

The dynamic between Hamilton and Russell could become fatal for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has been locked into a battle with Russell throughout this season. However, the established order seems to be changing. On many occasions this season, Russell has actually got the better of his teammate. Naturally, Hamilton is itching to get back ahead. Thus explaining a dangerous dynamic within the team that culminated with this devastating DNF for Hamilton and the entire Mercedes team.

The Silver Arrows have done a brilliant job at fixing the W14. They’ve made major strides on the performance side of things. And the team is hopeful of pushing to get back to the front of the grid soon. But if Hamilton and Russell keep running into each other and the results of Qatar repeat, the hard work of the boys and girls back at Brackley would be brought to naught.

Mercedes and Ferrari are fighting tooth and nail for P2 in the Constructors’. After the Qatar GP nightmare for the Silver Arrows, they have a cushion of only 30 points from Ferrari, with only 5 races left to go.