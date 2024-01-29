Is Lewis Hamilton Ready to Start a Family? 7x Champ Answers Amid Links With Irina Shayk

Throughout Lewis Hamilton‘s illustrious career, the seven-time world champion has been rumored to be in several serious relationships. While the list of supposed romances includes Rihanna, Rita Ora, and Shakira, his latest flame is rumored to be Russian supermodel, Irina Shayk. That being said, Hamilton has categorically denied that he is ready to start his own family despite the reports linking him to Shayk.

The Mercedes ace has often been outspoken about how his priorities lie solely with racing. And as he gears up to potentially challenge for that elusive eight title in 2024, his focus remains on the track. Hence, his apprehension to devote himself to starting a family, which would arguably distract him from his on-track goals.

While speaking to Formule1.nl, Hamilton explained,

“I don’t have time for it at the moment either. If I want a family, I should focus less on racing. And I do not want that. There is a time and a place for everything. Fortunately, I don’t have to make that decision now, maybe someday.”

Hamilton is also not taking the thought of having children too seriously. The 39-year-old revealed that he was content with being an uncle for now and hasn’t quite made up his mind about having children of his own. While Hamilton may not be interested in a relationship now, rumors have been swirling left, right, and center about him being involved with Irina Shayk, who was previously in a relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Is Lewis Hamilton dating Irina Shayk?

The rumors of Hamilton and Shayk being in a relationship caught fire amidst rumors of the Briton already being in a serious relationship with Brazilian model, Juliana Nalu. This crisscross of flames came to the notice of eager-eyed fans through some social media activity.

As it turns out, before the 2023 season commenced, Hamilton was vacationing with Nina Dobrev and her snowboarder boyfriend, Shaun White. Through the viral pictures, fans spotted Hamilton getting cozy with an unidentified lady. Many fans speculated her to be Kanye West’s ex, Nalu.

Amongst these reports, a bevy of reports, including The Sun, also suggested that the lady love who had waltzed into Lewis Hamilton’s life was Colombian icon, Shakira. She was spotted on multiple occasions in the F1 paddock and also reportedly went on a dinner date with the seven-time world champion.

However, those rumors quickly lost fire as Shakira’s entourage alleged disrespect on the part of the Mercedes driver when he denied her access to the team’s motorhome at Silverstone during the British GP weekend.