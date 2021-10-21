“After Monza I’ve been feeling very relaxed”– Valterri Bottas is at ease after clarification in F1 career; picking points with Mercedes after Alfa Romeo update

Valterri Bottas has been able to focus only on driving since the confirmation of his F1 future with Alfa Romeo for the 2022 F1 season.

Before the Italian Grand Prix, the Finnish race driver was confirmed to take over Kimi Raikkonen’s seat at Alfa Romeo. Since then, the 32-year-old claims to be relaxed.

He delivered some strong performances, including a pole position at Monza, where he also came through the field from the back of the grid to finish third. Last time out at the Turkish GP, Bottas dominated the race in wet conditions and took his first win in 2021.

He said, “I’ve had the confidence always, really. But it’s nice to have a win and the reminder that you can win races. It’s been a while. To be honest, after Monza I’ve been feeling very relaxed in any case and able to just focus only on driving, and for sure that helps.”

“I think the team has been good, nothing has really changed, everything is normal. The team has a good spirit overall and we’re really motivated for the rest of the year and working hard, as always.”

Eyeing the pole position again at the upcoming USGP

Since 2017, Bottas has played a crucial role in helping the Mercedes F1 team to continue their unequalled record of Constructors’ titles in F1’s turbo-hybrid era.

As the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton is aiming for an unrivalled eighth title. Bottas could play a pivotal role in the remaining six races of the 2021 F1 season.

Bottas won the last United States GP in 2019 and is looking forward to fighting for victory this weekend. “I don’t have a crystal ball but I think on paper it should be one of the good ones [tracks], hopefully,” said Bottas.

“That’s what we hope. But we’ll work hard to make sure we’re in a position to fight for the win again.”

