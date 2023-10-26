After Outrage Over $360 Max Verstappen’s Home Race, Lewis Hamilton Advocates Fans’ Concern Over Inflating Prices

F1 has been facing a lot of backlash, especially for the stark rise in their ticket prices. For the Dutch GP, the cheapest ticket costs $360 for the general entry. Following the backlash from Max Verstappen’s home GP, Formula Passion quotes Lewis Hamilton as being in support of seeing lower ticket prices so fans can easily afford them and continue coming to watch the races in major numbers.

The recent rise in the global popularity of F1 has given way to the sport, seeing a huge increase in revenue. To capitalize on the same, the sport’s authorities have been hard at work to come up with ways to generate as much revenue as possible. While the authorities believe increasing the ticket prices will do the trick for them, Hamilton has chosen to side with the fans and make a case for lowering the prices.

Lewis Hamilton wants F1 to charge less from fans coming to watch the races live

Following the unprecedented success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive docu-series, the revenue generation of F1 has grown multitudes and is on a steady path to grow more. The authorities understand the hype of the sport and have made it a point to capitalize on the situation by taking various steps to boost their annual revenue. Keeping in line with the same, the ticket prices saw a major hike, with prices going as high as over a thousand dollars. Addressing the same, a report from Formula Passion quotes Lewis Hamilton as being against the authorities hiking the prices.

“Within our sport, we need to continue to work to ensure we have closer races because I believe that this year interest on social media has decreased enormously. It could probably be a good idea to reduce ticket prices. We must make the right decisions, the FIA ​​must make the right decisions”

With Zandvoort being the home race for Max Verstappen, many claimed the reason behind the price hike as being the hype around the Dutchman. However, the Zandvoort GP does not stand as the only ‘expensive’ race, as another race takes the crown for being the most unaffordable race for an average fan to attend.

Las Vegas GP tickets cost upwards of a thousand dollars

The much-anticipated Las Vegas GP is around the corner as many fans gear up to watch the F1 cars roar down the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. However, according to recent reports, the Las Vegas GP tickets will sell for around $1600, which is more than quadruple the amount for an entry ticket to the Zandvoort GP. Given the hype around the race, there is little surprise behind the extravagant prices.

With general admission ticket prices soaring sky-high, the hospitality areas have raised their prices, keeping in line with the general trend. Fewer fans are starting to be able to afford such expensive tickets, as not a lot of them earn enough to be able to spend it on going to watch a race.