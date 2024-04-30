LIV Golf Sensation Adrian Meronk Parts Ways With Long-Time Coach Amid League Transition

July 20, 2023; Hoylake, ENGLAND, GBR; Adrian Meronk plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Liverpool. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Meronk‘s not-so-impressive performances at LIV Golf have certainly forced him to end his longtime partnership with his coach. He had a terrific run at the DP World Tour and was rewarded with the Player of The Year title. Just weeks later, news surfaced online that the Pole had joined LIV Golf. However, since making the move, he has failed to replicate his performance in the Saudi-backed league.

After the first six events, the 30-year-old is ranked 19th on the LIV leaderboard. As things got a little hard for Meronk, he had to split from his long-time coach Matthew Tipper after 14 years of partnership. Tipper shared a heartfelt post on X confirming the news.

“After 14 years sometimes things just come to an end. Last week Adrian decided he wanted to go a new way and I have to respect that decision. I’m proud of everything that we achieved together.” Tipper added in his long text message, “I knew in 2010 he was a great talent and he has only gone on to prove that all over the world. To Pietro Gobinho and Stuart Beck, thank you for being amazing caddies just when Adrian needed you. Your support and co-operation has been invaluable and I thank you both.”



Meronk’s only top 10 finishes on LIV Golf came at the Las Vegas and Jeddah events, where he finished T6 and T9 on the leaderboard. His last outing at the Adelaide Invitational was not that great either. He shot three rounds of 72-68-66 to finish T26 on the leaderboard.

When Adrian Meronk Revealed The Reason Behind His LIV Golf Switch

Meronk was the third European player to switch to the cash-rich league in 2024. However, his decision to join the league became easier after not getting selected for the 2023 Ryder Cup. While speaking to The Telegraph, the 30-year-old revealed that he would not have joined LIV Golf, if he was on the European Ryder Cup squad.

Meronk’s 2023 season looked like he was at the peak of his game on the DP World Tour. Not making it into the Ryder Cup squad despite a terrific season, took a toll on the golfer. The four-time winner on the Wentworth-based tour felt he should focus more on himself and care less about what others think of him. This eventually forced him to accept the Saudi-backed league’s offer after they approached him

“I don’t know, but I would probably not have come to LIV if I had played in the Ryder Cup. What happened definitely made my choice easier. You know, what I went through just made it easier to care more about myself and not care what other people think of me, or what other people want me to do.‌”

Adrian Meronk eventually finished fourth on the DP World Tour 2023 season standings recording three brilliant wins. His disappointment on the Ryder Cup snub was obvious looking into his tremendous run. The golfer has moved on from it and is now part of the exciting LIV Golf League.

Now, it remains to be seen how changing his coach affects him as a player, and if he could come back stronger later this season.