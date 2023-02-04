After Redbull Join Hands With Ford, $42 Billion Worth Automobile Brand’s F1 Return Stuck in Limbo

Red Bull revealed their 2023 challenger the RB-19 from New York. Although the car looked pretty similar to any of their previous cars, the major news broken was the team’s technical partnership with Ford.

Yes, Ford will return to the F1 grid after a 20-year absence as an Engine supplier. From 2026 onwards, Red Bull and AlphaTauri will use engines jointly developed by the American car manufacturer.

This means the Austrian brand will end its successful partnership with Honda. Red Bull has had a 4-year-long partnership that has delivered the team 2 Drivers championship and one Constructors title.

Despite withdrawing from the sport, the Japanese automobile giant is committed to returning in 2026. But with Red Bull heading in another direction, the $42 Billion brand is in desperate search of a team.

What next for Honda after Red Bull joins hands with Ford

Red Bull’s sister team Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri were powered by Honda in 2018. This prompted Red Bull to switch from Renault to Honda. Their contract will end in 2025, following Ford’s announcement.

Honda has a long legacy in F1. The Japanese Company have been a successful engine supplier for the likes of Williams and McLaren winning 6 of the team’s Titles between 1986 and 1991.

They even entered F1 as a works team between 2006 to 2008. But they withdrew from the sport ahead of 2009 citing Financial struggles. The team was bought out by Ross Brawn, who would win both titles that season.

Honda announced their withdrawal from F1 at the end of the 2021 season. This prompted Red Bull to acquire Honda’s Powerunits operations and manufacturing facilities in Sakura, Japan.

But Honda would again be interested in returning to F1. The Japanese team have struck a deal to enter as a power unit supplier from 2026 onwards. But with their biggest customer aligning itself with Ford, they are on the lookout for a new team

Honda, along with Audi have been confirmed by FIA and F1 for a 2026 return. But unlike Audi, who will be buying out Sauber, Honda does not have a works team and has not appealed for an extra slot on the F1 grid.

The only option the $42 Billion enterprise has is to either field its own works team. Or ties up with an existing team or new entrant like Andretti.

Christan Horner explains Honda’s situation after Ford announce their entry

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner formally welcomed Ford President and CEO Jim Farley to the RB19 Launch. Horner talked about their “incredible partnership” with Honda over the past few years.

He said, “When Honda announced their withdrawal from F1 in 2020, it prompted the creation of Red Bull Powertrains, to take control of our future. Thankfully, Honda agreed to continue supplying engines till the end of 2025, until we were building up our resources for 2026.

Horner added, “We have a contract until the end of 2025. We have a great working relationship with Honda. They are an incredible company and under the current regulations, we will be pushing with Honda until the last race of the 2025 season.”

By partnering with Ford, Red Bull has firm backing from an OEM. And the Ford name will also have a significant impact on the American F1 fanbase, which has boomed in recent years.

