Why Red Bull F1 Team Chose Ford Over Honda and Porsche?

Along with its launch of RB19, the 2023 challenger, the Red Bull F1 team announced its collaboration with Ford as a strategic and technical partner.

The Milton-Keynes-based team will work with the American car giants to begin planning for the 2026 engine regulations.

Although this collaboration has raised a lot of questions about why Red Bull chose to side with Ford and snubbed both Porsche and Honda.

Why did Red Bull snub Porsche and Honda?

Initially, after Honda withdrew from F1 at the end of the 2020 season, the Red Bull F1 team introduced its own Red Bull Power Train so as to be able to take control of its future.

But Honda changed its plans and agreed to continue to be the engine supplier of the Red Bull F1 team until 2025. Ultimately helping them in clinching 2 back to back drivers’ and 2022 constructors’ titles.

Furthermore, a little while ago, there were talks about Red Bull’s collaboration with Porsche but that didn’t come to fruition.

Reports had suggested that Porsche wanted to buy a 50% stake in Red Bull Advanced Technologies and support the RBPT division in a 10-year deal. It was clear that the energy drinks company was not comfortable with that.

Benefits of siding with Ford

Ford ticks all the correct boxes for the Red Bull F1 team. F1 is enjoying massive popularity as a result of Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

The sport has finally made its breakthrough into the American market. To further their popularity, the F1 will be held in Las Vegas as well along with Austin and Miami.

Businessmen and other motor sporting giants see F1 as a huge market full of opportunities. This is why Andretti Autosport has been making so much noise in the recent past. They even brought General Motors into play as well.

As one of GM’s biggest rivals, Ford is expanding its market as well. Moreover, unlike Porsche Ford does not want to buy a stake in Red Bull, they are just investing in the power unit programme.

