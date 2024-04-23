“Overcharging Fans and Underpaying Talent”: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler UFC 303 Ticket Prices Reportedly Skyrocket, Fans React

The global inflation rate might have dropped significantly over the last few years. But the UFC stands out as a strong exception to this phenomenon. The ticket prices of UFC PPV events have been climbing steeply even after the declining inflation rates. This has been a major reason why fans couldn’t hold back their disses when MMA coverage house, ‘MMA On Point’, revealed that even the cheapest tickets to the UFC 303, featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, would come at a soaring cost of $405.

Such high ticket prices are a major factor behind the UFC’s massive earnings and astonishing net worth. ‘Forbes’ recently declared them as the most valuable combat sports promotion a few days back in the luck of their $11.3B net worth currently.

The information publicized by ‘MMA On Point’s’ ‘X’ update read,

“The lowest-priced ticket for UFC 303 is $405”

One of the fans resorted to the same narrative to diss the UFC in ‘MMA On Point’s post as well. The comment bashed Dana White and Co. for allegedly underpaying fighters even after making such insane amounts of money from the soaring prices of tickets and PPV buys. The comment read, “Overcharging fans and under paying talent.”

However, most other fans decided to keep their comments related to the ticket prices only. One of them penned, “I had floor seats at ufc 165 and it cost around that. Crazy how much the tickets have gone up.”

Another follower tried to publicize the reason behind such high prices. He wrote, “Inflation.”

The comments initially highlighted on ‘MMA On Point’ aren’t the only times the UFC has been criticized for paying meager amounts of money to their fighters.

One of the most noted boxing stars of the modern era has got into an everlasting feud with the UFC head honcho, Dana White, due to his allegedly low fighter payouts.

Jake Paul has been in a war with Dana White regarding low fighter payouts

The noted YouTuber-boxer, Jake Paul, may be gaining lots of attention currently due to his upcoming fight against the boxing legend, Mike Tyson. But his feud with the UFC head honcho has been continuing for years now.

Paul has been trying to prove that UFC fighters can earn a lot more if they break the shackles of the UFC and decide to promote themselves.

The retired UFC star, Ben Askren, who also went on to share the ring with Paul, revealed that his income from the boxing match trumps his UFC paydays by a huge margin.

A few other UFC fighters like the famed former heavyweight champ, Francis Ngannou, may have got Paul’s point and decided to end his ties with the UFC. But the massive gate revenues that White announces after the PPV events indicate that he is winning the war against Paul currently.