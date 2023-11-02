Helmut Marko Accuses Fernando Alonso of Trying to Get Red Bull Clout: “Wouldn’t Be the First Time”

Soon after the 2023 Mexico City GP concluded, the paddock was rife with rumors that Fernando Alonso may replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull. The rumors began after famed F1 journalist, Albert Fabrega, put out a cryptic tweet that sent the sport into a frenzy. He wrote on X, “I don’t want to believe the rumor they told me in the paddock now. No.” Soon after Fabrega wrote this post, fans began speculating about the meaning of it.

Fabrega’s single tweet gave birth to a multitude of interpretations. However, one rumor that caught fire the quickest was about Fernando Alonso making a shock Aston Martin exit in favor of joining Red Bull to partner Max Verstappen in 2024. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has now sensationally shut these talks down with an interesting take on the origins of the rumor itself.

According to F1-insider (as quoted on X), Marko blamed Alonso for having secretly spread the rumor himself. The Austrian said, “As for the rumors about Alonso: I can well imagine that Alonso spread them himself because his results with Aston Martin have been very disappointing recently after the brilliant start to the season. It wouldn’t be the first time that he used his home media to create a mood.”

Fernando Alonso has threatened dire consequences after Red Bull rumors

While Helmut Marko believes Fernando Alonso to be the culprit behind these sensational claims, the Spaniard is far from impressed himself. When quizzed about his supposed move to Red Bull for 2024, Alonso was quick to display his displeasure.

BBC.com quoted the Oviedo native as saying, “The rumors are coming from people who are not in this room, are just there to make fun. And it is not funny when they play with anything.” The 42-year-old even went as far as shooting a chilling warning towards the undisclosed culprits. “I will make sure there are consequences,” added Alonso.

Alonso then also explained how journalists should respect the drivers and not spread such false rumors. The 42-year-old said, “In this room, I appreciate that all of you are journalists, professional people that have been in Formula 1 for so many years, and you gain your respect, and this is how it should be.”