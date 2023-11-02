HomeSearch

Helmut Marko Accuses Fernando Alonso of Trying to Get Red Bull Clout: “Wouldn’t Be the First Time”

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published November 02, 2023

Fernando Alonso Receives an Ally in Helmut Marko in Lobbying FIA to Make Crucial Adjustment in F1 Cars

Credits: IMAGO

Soon after the 2023 Mexico City GP concluded, the paddock was rife with rumors that Fernando Alonso may replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull. The rumors began after famed F1 journalist, Albert Fabrega, put out a cryptic tweet that sent the sport into a frenzy. He wrote on X, “I don’t want to believe the rumor they told me in the paddock now. No.” Soon after Fabrega wrote this post, fans began speculating about the meaning of it.

Fabrega’s single tweet gave birth to a multitude of interpretations. However, one rumor that caught fire the quickest was about Fernando Alonso making a shock Aston Martin exit in favor of joining Red Bull to partner Max Verstappen in 2024. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has now sensationally shut these talks down with an interesting take on the origins of the rumor itself.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/realMJThompson/status/1718962620206580218?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to F1-insider (as quoted on X), Marko blamed Alonso for having secretly spread the rumor himself. The Austrian said, “As for the rumors about Alonso: I can well imagine that Alonso spread them himself because his results with Aston Martin have been very disappointing recently after the brilliant start to the season. It wouldn’t be the first time that he used his home media to create a mood.”

Fernando Alonso has threatened dire consequences after Red Bull rumors

While Helmut Marko believes Fernando Alonso to be the culprit behind these sensational claims, the Spaniard is far from impressed himself. When quizzed about his supposed move to Red Bull for 2024, Alonso was quick to display his displeasure.

BBC.com quoted the Oviedo native as saying, “The rumors are coming from people who are not in this room, are just there to make fun. And it is not funny when they play with anything.” The 42-year-old even went as far as shooting a chilling warning towards the undisclosed culprits. “I will make sure there are consequences,” added Alonso.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ESPNF1/status/1720128058290532363?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Alonso then also explained how journalists should respect the drivers and not spread such false rumors. The 42-year-old said, “In this room, I appreciate that all of you are journalists, professional people that have been in Formula 1 for so many years, and you gain your respect, and this is how it should be.”

Share this article

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal