F1

“Against the might of Mercedes and Lewis”– Former Red Bull driver thinks Max Verstappen has got into Lewis Hamilton’s head

"Against the might of Mercedes and Lewis"– Former Red Bull driver thinks Max Verstappen has got into Lewis Hamilton's head
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I need to think also about my career"– Pierre Gasly gives 2023 ultimatum to Red Bull
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Against the might of Mercedes and Lewis"– Former Red Bull driver thinks Max Verstappen has got into Lewis Hamilton's head
“Against the might of Mercedes and Lewis”– Former Red Bull driver thinks Max Verstappen has got into Lewis Hamilton’s head

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard thinks the generational talent and 2021 champion Max Verstappen…