“We’re not happy to see other people partying”: Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto on Max Verstappen’s World Championship win in Abu Dhabi

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto warns Max Verstappen and Red Bull about his team’s aim to reach the front of the grid in 2022.

Ferrari climbed back in the standings in 2021. Their abysmal P6 finish in 2020 was their worst F1 result in 40 years. The Italian outfit ended this year in 3rd place behind Red Bull and Mercedes, but their aim for 2022 is to reach even further.

The Scuderia haven’t won the Constructors’ title since 2008 and their last Drivers’ Champion was Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. With Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc at the helm, Ferrari seeks to return to winning ways next season. The Maranello based team last won a race in 2019 when Sebastian Vettel took home the chequered flag in Singapore.

Commenting on Max Verstappen’s World Title glory, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto admitted that it was hard to digest. He says that no one associated with their team likes to see others celebrate at the cost of their failures.

“We can’t say we’re happy, and we’re not happy to see other people partying,” said Binotto. “At Ferrari, getting back on top is our responsibility. For Ferrari, winning should always be the goal.”

Ferrari boss calls for patience as they aim to return to the top in 2022

The Italian team have been focusing on developing their 2022 car for quite some time now. A lot of people have been labelling the coming season as a ‘season of resurgence’ for Ferrari.

While Binotto believes they can fight for wins and podiums consistently, he also said that they probably won’t be able to challenge for the title right away.

The 2022 Ferrari F1 car is planned to debut between February 16 and 18! The name is still yet to be chosen.#F1 #Corriere pic.twitter.com/5txG284Q34 — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) December 22, 2021

“These two years (2020 and 2021) have taught us the fatigue of not being able to compete for the best positions and patience,” Binotto continued.

“After all, we can’t say we are satisfied, and we are not happy to see others celebrating. So I say fatigue, patience and when it’s important, to improve in order to reach these goals and objectives of ours.”

The Formula 1 season will return on the 23rd February 2022 for pre-season testing. The first race will take place in Bahrain on the 18th of March.

