Ahead of Union With Ford, Max Verstappen Drives $43,000 Worth Monster to Miami Circuit

Ford is set to become the power-unit supplier for Red Bull from 2026 onwards- the year F1 introduces its new engine regulations. But despite their formal alliance still two years away, the American company has started strong on their marketing campaign with the help of three-time World Champion Max Verstappen.

According to F1 photojournalist Kym Illman, Verstappen rocked into the Miami GP paddock in a Ford F-150 Lightning. It is a fully-electric variant of Ford’s truck series and costs $43,000.

Moreover, the F-150 Lightning also boasts a 580 horsepower engine and can go from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds.

Verstappen’s ride caught the most attention but he wasn’t the only Red Bull member to get their hands on a Ford. Team Principal Christian Horner too, drove an F-150 to the Miami International Autodrome whereas Sergio Perez was treated to a Ford Expedition.

On paper, Red Bull remains in partnership with Honda. However, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit has used Ford as their official logistics partner for travel to and from circuits on many previous occasions.

This isn’t to say Honda has given up on its marketing via Red Bull completely.

Honda supplies V-CARB while Red Bull goes Ford way

Ford became an official car supplier to Red Bull in Miami. But Honda remains in the vicinity of the Milton-Keynes-based outfit, thanks to their sister team Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB).

Both V-CARB drivers – Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda – arrived to the track in Miami on Acura TLX Type S cars. It is a performance sedan whose asking price starts at $57,000.

Acura is Honda’s luxury and performance division (much like Mercedes’ AMG branch). The Japanese automotive giants launched it back in 1986, and it has a rich history in F1. The legendary Honda NSX, developed in partnership with three-time F1 Champion Ayrton Senna, was sold under the Acura brand in certain regions.

F1 is a golden brand-placement opportunity for sponsors, particularly in the automobile industry. Partners like Ford usually supply their cars to drivers as a marketing aid.

Driving into the paddock, viewers quickly associate their favorite drivers with the cars they tend to arrive in.