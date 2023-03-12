Alex Albon Credits Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel For Inspiring Him to Give Back to the Community

Alexander Albon explained last season how legendary F1 drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel made him understand that he, as a sportsperson has far more of a responsibility than just racing.

Shortly after Albon began racing for Williams, he also joined the team in a heartwarming charity event. The team visited an orphanage in Barcelona and provided them with aid to help underprivileged children live better lives.

After attending the event, the Thai driver referred to it as one of the best experiences of his life and one that will stay with him for a long time. The 26-year-old explained how impressed he was to see the positivity in the children despite all the hardships they have faced over their lifetimes.

‘It hit me quite hard’: Albon on orphanage visit last year

While speaking to Autosport during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend last year, Alex Albon explained how ‘impressed’ he was to see how ‘grateful’ the children were ‘despite their backgrounds’.

He added that the ‘imagery was very powerful’ and that it would stay with him for a long time. “It hit me quite hard. How can they be so positive? That’s a testament to what they’re doing at that orphanage,” explained the Williams driver.

After being blown away by this charity event, Albon took part in several more over the course of the year. However, during the same interview, he explained how doing something like this did not come naturally to him.

Imagine dying your boss’ hair red… 😆@alex_albon did just that after his point-scoring results sporting the same style! 🙌#SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/1fvxUMfXgq — Formula 1 (@F1) May 19, 2022

Albon stated that since he is not a ‘very extroverted person,’ he does not enjoy public events. And that to begin giving back to the community, he required inspiration.

The 26-year-old said several ‘good examples’ from the F1 paddock, such as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, motivated him to participate in such events.

The Williams driver then concluded his remarks by stating that he feels he has a responsibility to give back to the community as he is in a privileged position.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Claims FIA Spoiled Everything Mercedes Star Worked for In Recent Past

Alex Albon makes a strong start to the 2023 season

After a disappointing campaign last year, Alex Albon has made a promising start to the 2023 season. The Williams driver scored the team’s first points in Bahrain’s very first race of the season.

In stark contrast, Williams only scored eight points in all of last season. While they did manage to score three points after the first five races, their next points did not come until the 14th race of the season in Belgium.

However, after a strong start to 2023, Albon and Williams will feel confident that they can significantly improve their performances this year.

Also Read: Christian Horner Hails FIA Given Penalty As Blessing in Disguise Amidst Cracking Start In 2023