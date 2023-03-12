Lewis Hamilton Claims FIA Spoiled Everything Mercedes Star Worked for In Recent Past

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Over the recent years, Lewis Hamilton has been one of the most political F1 drivers on the grid. Whether supporting LGBTQ+ in countries where their existence is considered illegal, speaking on environmental conservation or the Black Lives Matter movement, Hamilton has tried to be the voice of the oppressed over the few years.

Though there are limitations to his activism, he does his best in his capacity. And that has somehow affected both F1 and FIA’s interests. Before the start of the season, the FIA put a blanket ban on political statements by drivers during the F1 events.

They added that the drivers would need to seek permission from the governing body before giving political views. However, no driver hasn’t shown resentment toward the decree, and Hamilton is disappointed with this step by them.

#F1: Lewis Hamilton on when he felt safe and confident to talk about racism and other pertinent social issues: “I definitely didn’t feel safe to speak about it, that’s why I was nervous. (…) Cause each race, today, that I have, there isn’t one I don’t get booed. I’m the only pic.twitter.com/1RWeIWzNsx — deni (@fiagirly) November 11, 2021

Also read: Lewis Hamilton Claims To Make ‘Genuine Change’ In Motorsport With His Season Opener Race in Desert

Lewis Hamilton claims FIA has spoiled his efforts

With Hamilton’s ever-rising political consciousness, he has made several people aware and active towards several social causes. Hamilton even launched the Hamilton commission, aiming to increase diversity in white men-dominated sport. But with this move, Hamilton believes, FIA is trying to counter his efforts.

“When I read that in the news, it tells me that we’re going in the wrong direction, it is counter to what I’ve been trying to do with the team, and in conversations with stakeholders within the sport,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton makes sense of the situation by guessing it’s a pushback from the people who don’t understand the importance of an inclusive community in F1. Therefore, he would keep on speaking about what he thinks is right.

Hope in Stefano Domenicali

It seems like Formula 1 and FIA stand the opposite on this declaration. The commercial owners of the sport aren’t aligning with what their governing counterparts are trying to enforce. After FIA’s new rule, the F1 boss Stefano Domenicali was scrutinized by the media.

However, Domenicali maintained that F1 doesn’t intend to put a gag on the drivers’ mouths. They also insisted the FIA come up with further clarification of the rule.

Photos; Sir Lewis Hamilton with Stefano Domenicali before race at Istanbul Park.. #TurkishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/UIVVuSBgRe — Abied (@fi_sonic) October 10, 2021

Seeing a response like this by Domenicali, Hamiton was impressed. The Mercedes star praised him for taking a stand and now thinks he would work with him in a productive way to make F1 a better sport.

Also read: Toto Wolff Asserts Mercedes Could Adopt Red Bull Concept After Woeful 2023 Start