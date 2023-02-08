Aston Martin Boss Wishes 53-GP Winner Sebastian Vettel to Reconsider F1 Retirement

Sebastian Vettel signed off his illustrious F1 career in 2022. The German retired from the sport after 15 years after winning 53 races and 4 World Championships.

Seb never won a title after his 4 consecutive wins with Red Bull. The German still managed to put up a close fight while he was at Ferrari. Yet, it wasn’t close to dethroning Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

Vettel joined Aston Martin in 2021 as a last resort and was usually found battling for points in the midfield. However, his former Team Principle Mike Krack feels he saw glimpses of Prime Vettel in the latter part of 2022.

Sebastian Vettel played a key role in Aston Martin’s P7

Aston Martin was really struggling to find the pace at the start of the season. Sebastian Vettel too missed the first two races as he tested positive for coronavirus.

Vettel however picked up his performance as the season went by and was crucial in the team securing P7 on the standings. Aston Martin Boss Mike Krack believes Seb was on another level and made the best of their car.

Krack said, “When things went up in Singapore and Suzuka, you could see his joy. When you heard him on the radio, you immediately knew he was there.”

Seb ⚔️ Fernando Look how close it was at the finish 🤯#JapaneseGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/MnNqGLxkEm — Formula 1 (@F1) October 10, 2022

Fans won’t believe how Seb overtook Fernando Alonso in the last Lap of the Japanese GP. Vettel battled the Spaniard in his final push, claiming P6 by beating Alonso by 0.011 seconds.

Krack added, “He was sharp, he was really in the flow. You could tell in the last races that a car that gives him more feedback, and more performance motivated him even more.”

Vettel showed true leadership says Krack

Sebastian Vettel also played a core element within the team by giving everyone direction. Even when the German had a bad day at work, he helped Lance Stroll find his footing claims Krack.

He shared, “I have to say: hats off! He had a difficult time and often dropped out in Q1, but he never let his head down and always continued to support the team and Lance. That was very exemplary.”

A very special surprise. Sebastian Vettel’s father was on hand before FP1 at the #AbuDhabiGP to present him with his first-ever race suit and helmet, as his son takes to the track for his final #F1 weekend. We’re not crying, you are.#DankeSebpic.twitter.com/pbeRpkFhZl — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) November 18, 2022

Just like most fans, Krack feels the 4-time World Champion won’t spend a lot of time outside the sport. He added, “I’m glad he’s where he is, but it’s a shame he decided to quit. I hope he regrets it.”

Vettel has however denied any future involvement in F1. However, he has vowed to return back for a one-off appearance for a race in Suzuka.

