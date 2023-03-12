Christian Horner Hails FIA Given Penalty As Blessing in Disguise Amidst Cracking Start In 2023

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; (from left) Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko and Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen of Team Netherlands and Team Principal Christian Horner celebrate winning the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

When the news came out regarding Red Bull breaching the 2021 cost cap regulations, it sent ripples throughout the F1 paddock. From experts to fans, everyone scratched their heads about the possible outcome after FIA published a detailed report on all the teams.

As the report was published, punishment followed, which the Red Bull boss stated was draconian. While many thought the penalty would harm Red Bull to some extent, team principal Christian Horner thinks otherwise, as he felt it was a blessing.

As per Racingnews365, Horner believes the cost cap penalty has been a blessing in disguise. Citing gain in motivation and increased efficiency, the British boss regarded the penalty as beneficial for the team.

In October last year, FIA ordered the Austrian team to pay $7 million as a fine and reduced the team’s aerodynamic development allowance by a further 10 percent. This was regarded advantageous for rivals team, especially Ferrari and Mercedes, but Horner’s words show a different picture.

Horner warned defending champions not to get carried away

After the valiant performance by Red Bull in the opening race of the season, honcho Horner asked the team not to get carried away. Hailing them as “heroes”, the veteran boss asked the team to maintain composure and prepare for the next hurdle.

The Milton-Keynes-based team has put on a ferocious performance that saw Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez pick up 1-2 at the Bahrain International Circuit. This put them miles ahead of their next competitors, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari when it comes to the constructors’ championship.

Red Bull honcho expects rival to come back hard

Despite a comfortable 1-2 in the opening race and sufficient point cushion, Horner believes the rivals teams can strike a blow in the next few races. With the likes of Ferrari and Aston Martin showing real pace, it’s not out of the question.

Red Bull currently has 43 points after the race in Bahrain and is in P1, followed by Aston Martin with 23 and Mercedes with 16. As for the drivers, Verstappen picked up 25 points, followed by Perez’s 18 and Alonso’s 15.

