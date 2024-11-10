Alex Albon Joins the Porsche Club With a Stunning $241,300 911 GT3 RS

Driving the fastest cars in the world week in and week out isn’t enough. F1 drivers need the thrill off the track too. That thrill, coupled with elegance makes for some pretty pricey road cars, something Porsche is well known for making. While the German company isn’t a part of the F1 grid, another driver has bought one of its cars, becoming the latest to join the club.

Alex Albon recently got his hands on the 911 GT3 RS, reportedly priced at $241,300. With a top speed of 183 mph (296 km), this beast can travel from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.2 seconds.

It also has a 4.0-liter high-revving naturally aspirated 525 PS (386 kW) engine and has been designed to perform at an optimal level in racing tracks. Its rear wing can be adjusted depending on how the driver wants the car to be handled. Also, the 911 GT3 RS has the drag reduction system, which — like in F1 — when opened will give the car a speed boost.

The website offers three standard colors — white, black, and red — along with three special colors — silver metallic, ice gray metallic, and arctic gray. However, Albon’s 911 had none of these.

Instead, the Williams F1 driver’s car had a greenish hue, likely a custom paint option, which can also be selected on the website.

Do other F1 drivers have Porsche cars?

Porsche does not have its own F1 team, which is why existing drivers on the grid aren’t seen driving its cars too often. Mostly, they stick to cars that their own team’s parent company builds, or gets sponsored by.

This happens even when they own other cars. For instance, Max Verstappen reportedly owns a Porsche GT3, but would still arrive to the track driving a Honda, since Red Bull is partnered up with the Japanese company. From 2026 onwards, this would change to Ford.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS pic.twitter.com/IyaiQ3mJ15 — POVCARS  (@povcars_) October 27, 2024

The most famous Porsche owner among F1 stars is Daniel Ricciardo, who was a full-time F1 driver until just a couple of months ago. The Aussie, who was sacked by RB, owns the 918 Spyder, which costs a whopping $1.7 million.

Since Ricciardo isn’t a part of RB or any other team anymore, he can drive it wherever he wants.