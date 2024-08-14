Alex Albon Shares His Twist On Viral Olympic Victory Pose

Turkish Olympian Yusuf Dikec went viral for his pose at the 2024 Paris Olympics as he won the silver medal in the Mixed 10m Air pistol event. Multiple athletes copied his pose. This time around, Alex Albon mimicked the pose but with a twist of his own.

Albon’s girlfriend Lily Muni He shared a post on her Instagram, featuring images from the duo’s summer break getaway. One of the pictures from the post caught the eyes of the fans as Albon copied Dikec’s viral pose. “Summer road trips” was the caption of the post.

The Thai driver’s girlfriend shared the same picture in her story. In the very next picture, she uploaded Dikec’s viral pose to allow for easier comparison. However, rather than holding a gun in his hand, Albon chose a pigeon.

Dikec went viral for the pose as he didn’t use any fancy gear, unlike most of his competitors. Dikec’s technique is very rare as he shoots with both his eyes open. The Turkish athlete himself explained how he’s a natural shooter and doesn’t require the equipment.

Many athletes, including Mondo Duplantis, Nina Kenned, and Roje Stona used the pose as their celebration after winning the gold medal in their respective sports. Moreover, even Fenerbahçe midfielder İrfan Can Kahveci celebrated a goal by copying the same pose.

Fans are going crazy over Albon’s picture. Someone on Reddit pointed out how the pigeon is actually a purse as the comment read, “Oh my god that pigeon purse is $890 USD (plus $10 shipping).”

Another commented on the same lines, “As someone who’s terrified of pigeons, the pigeon purse is just a little *too* realistic.”

Many fans commended the Williams driver’s meme game as they wrote, “Alex’s social media game never misses.”

Meanwhile, some other fans did not realize that the pigeon was actually a purse and were shocked by how Albon was able to make the bird sit.