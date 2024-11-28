Alex Albon Suggest Carlos Sainz to ‘Not Expect Much’ From Williams

After fighting for wins and podiums on the regular with Ferrari, Carlos Sainz will have to recalibrate his expectations once he moves to Williams in 2025. Sainz himself will not be a complete stranger to the ground realities of the Grove-based team but his future teammate Alex Albon has already started painting a grim picture for the Spaniard’s imminent arrival.

Speaking ahead of the 2024 Qatar GP, Albon was asked what Sainz should expect from the team going into 2025. The Thai driver responded, “Truthfully, not too much. I wish I could say more. Once Abu Dhabi happens, I’ll be very keen to hear his feedback on the car, see where he has to compare to with Ferrari,” as quoted on X (formerly Twitter).

This year, the Grove-based team has occasionally had a decent midfield car. However, it has still been miles off the pace and performance of the machinery that Sainz has gotten used to over at Maranello.

Alex Albon about what can Carlos expect at Williams “Truthfully, not too much. I wish I could say more. Once Abu Dhabi happens, I’ll be very keen to hear his feedback on the car, see where he has to compare to with Ferrari.”#CarlosSainz | #QatarGPpic.twitter.com/fTYZWLvWjH — Carlos Sainz News (@CSainzNews_) November 28, 2024

While Albon wouldn’t want to dissuade the 30-year-old, it is true that the team is still far away from the level they would like to be at. Naturally, the Thai driver expects a rough transition for Sainz who has gotten used to race-winning machinery with Ferrari.

Ferrari allow Carlos Sainz to test Williams’ machinery at Abu Dhabi

Albon was keen to know the Spaniard’s feedback about the FW46 after the Abu Dhabi GP. As is customary, the Spaniard has an opportunity to test the Williams car during the post-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit.

This has been possible, owing to Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur giving the #55 driver the chance to try his future team’s car out. On the other hand, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has not bestowed the same blessing upon his own driver, Lewis Hamilton, who will be driving for Ferrari from next season onwards.

Citing contractual obligations with the sponsors and a farewell that has been planned for the seven-time world champion, Wolff explained why the #44 driver is not allowed to drive the SF-24 during the post-season test in two weeks’ time.