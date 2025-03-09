“Alex Has a Good Fashion Eye”: Giorgio Armani Ambassador Charles Leclerc Takes Fashion Advice From His Girlfriend

Charles Leclerc’s popularity isn’t just because he’s one of the fastest drivers on the grid. He’s also a trendsetter and fashion enthusiast, rarely seen without a stylish outfit, especially when he’s posing in front of the cameras.

Some, including former Red Bull driver David Coulthard, have even called Leclerc the best-looking driver on the grid, a belief that only adds to his appeal. This has also secured him partnerships with some of the world’s biggest apparel and accessory brands.

Huge names like Richard Mille and Ray-Ban have partnered with him for years. Plus, with Ferrari by his side—who have their own fashion brand—his stocks have increased even further. Luxury brand Giorgio Armani has also signed Leclerc as a brand ambassador.

However, despite having a strong sense of style—and sponsors guiding his fashion choices—Leclerc turns to his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, for advice.

“If anything, I am probably the one asking her for advice,” the 27-year-old revealed in an interview with Tatler when asked who in their relationship seeks more fashion guidance.

“Alexandra has a very good fashion eye, so she has much more advice to give to me than I have to her; she is very interested in it and gives it a lot of time“.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux today pic.twitter.com/JBVe8IOYA7 — mleuxsupport || asmsupportsystem on ig. (@mleuxsupport) October 26, 2024

Leclerc considers fashion a huge part of his life. Like seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton once admitted, it’s a way for the Monegasque to “express himself without speaking.”

“With music, you can do that very well. With fashion, it is more subtle; it’s about how you want to express yourself on a particular day,” said Leclerc, who is also a talented musician.

When it comes to such an important aspect of his life, Leclerc likely values individual opinions over corporate advice. That’s where Saint Mleux comes in. The two began dating in 2023, and since then, she has become a familiar presence in the paddock.

Saint Mleux was present to witness one of Leclerc’s happiest moments

Saint Mleux has stood by Leclerc through all his highs and lows over the past two years. But perhaps the couple’s happiest moment came in 2024 when Leclerc finally broke the so-called ‘Monaco curse’, to win his first-ever race in the principality.

The post-race celebrations were captured by Netflix cameras, with Saint Mleux standing beside Leclerc’s mother, Pascale, watching him lift the trophy—a moment featured in Drive to Survive Season 7, which was released on Friday.

As it’s officially race week in Australia, it is almost time that we usher in a new season. Whilst i am excited for what the 2025 season could bring i just wanted to relive my favorite moment from the 2024 season – Charles Leclerc finally winning the Monaco GP after years of… pic.twitter.com/4QUe5t6q42 — Charles (@leclercsology) March 9, 2025

Saint Mleux rarely seeks the spotlight, but moments like these have made her a fan favorite. Of course, being the girlfriend of an F1 star like Leclerc only made her more popular.

The rise in Saint Mleux’s popularity is evident from her Instagram following. Before she became a familiar name among the F1 community, she had just a few thousand followers. Today, that number has soared to over 1.6 million.