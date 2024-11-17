Ferrari Once Refused to Let Charles Leclerc Launch His Own Clothing Brand

16 Charles Leclerc MCO) Scuderia Ferrari ITA) Ferrari SF-243, during the 2024 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, 18th round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from September 20 to 22, 2024 at the Singapore Circuit | Credits- IMAGO / justpictures.ch

F1 drivers look to do things off the track to add to their wealth and marketability, and Charles Leclerc is no different. However, he came across an unexpected hurdle with Ferrari when he expressed interest in launching his own clothing brand. A fashionable person in general, Leclerc had to go home disappointed with the Scuderia rejecting his proposal.

Ferrari is the most well-known team in F1, and arguably the most widely supported. As such, they have tons of sponsors, many of them apparel-based, which is presumably why Leclerc had to hear Ferrari’s no.

Kym Illman, a well-known F1 photojournalist, shed light on the situation in a recent YouTube video where he spoke about some of the unusual contracts in F1. “I remember that Charles, some years ago, decided he might do his own fashion label but the team said no because we have a fashion sponsor, and I imagine that would have been worked into his contract that there can be no conflict of personal and team sponsors,” he explained.

Relationships with sponsors often influence what drivers can promote, or pursue independently. For Leclerc, this meant shelving his idea of having a personal fashion brand.

. @Charles_Leclerc has become the new face of the Giorgio Armani “Made to Measure” campaign (Spring/Summer 2020)!#F1 #Charles16 pic.twitter.com/Unu35Nv8e8 — Charles Leclerc Fan Page (@LeclercNews) May 18, 2020

Leclerc collaborates with world-famous companies such as Richard Mille, Puma, Ray-Ban, and Kaspersky. He has also become a global ambassador for Armani, solidifying his connection to the world of high-end fashion.

Although he doesn’t have his own clothing line, fans can still purchase merchandise through his official online store charlesleclerc.shop. It offers a range of items, but it doesn’t serve as a platform for a full-fledged fashion label.

Leclerc found another way to express his entrepreneurial spirit

Even though the 27-year-old could not launch his clothing line, he found success in the ice cream industry. His brand, named LEC and launched in Milan, offered a unique twist on this timeless treat.

An ice cream lover himself, Leclerc wanted to create a product that combined indulgence with health-conscious choices. The result? A low-calorie ice cream that allowed those like him to enjoy their favorite dessert, guilt-free.

Charles Leclerc coming out with an ice cream brand was not in my 2024 bingo card pic.twitter.com/nTQ6tptOJG — lor (@lercsainzz) April 10, 2024

The LEC brand is currently available at select retail locations across Italy, including Esselunga, IPER La grande i, Bennet, Borello Supermercati, and Despar-Eurospar-Interspar.

Leclerc’s inspiration for starting the brand came from his lifelong passion for ice cream. He envisioned a dessert that offered both great taste and lightness, allowing people to enjoy it without compromise. This balance between flavor and nutrition is what defines LEC ice cream.