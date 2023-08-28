Pierre Gasly Prepared to Be a Dad as 19 YO Girlfriend Kika Gomes Receives Strange Message From Charles Leclerc

Even though F1 is touted to be one of the most competitive sports in the world, most of the current generation of drivers share a beautiful bond of friendship between them. A good example of that would be Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc, who started out together during their karting days and now are racing alongside each other at the pinnacle of motorsports. Their friendship was shining bright when they appeared in a recent video by SQUEEZIE where Leclerc teased Gasly and asked him to start thinking about being a father.

Leclerc, Gasly, and both of their girlfriends are quite a tight-knit group of friends. Leclerc was recently spotted alongside Gasly and his girlfriend Kika Cerqueira Gomes at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. As images of the trio started appearing on the internet, fans pointed out that it was almost as if Kika was the third wheel between Gasly and Leclerc.

Leclerc believes Pierre Gasly is ready to be a father

Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly recently appeared as guests on the channel SQUEEZIE where they joined the hosts to play a game of “Who’s the Impostor”. The game revolves around three people trying to convince the players that they have the same passion or the same job. However, one of them is a liar and it is up to the players to figure out who is lying.

For the second round of the game, Leclerc and Gasly had to find out the liar between three midwives. Midway through the round, the midwives decided to do a birth preparation workshop to prove that their skills are legit, and Gasly was called up to help them with the demonstration.

When Gasly was given a baby to hold he failed miserably, tensed up and said, “Well I don’t have any kids yet!” Leclerc jumped on the opportunity and said, “I think I’ll talk to Kika about it! Tonight I’m going to motivate her. I’ll tell her ‘It’s now, he’s ready’.”

Gasly played along and commented that he is indeed ready to babysit. However, as he went ahead with the other babysitting techniques, he made a mess out of it. It’s quite evident that there’s quite a bit he needs to learn before playing his role as the ideal father.

The Royal Couple of F1

Pierre Gasly and his girlfriend Kika are extremely open about their relationship, something that is quite hard to see with high profile personnel like F1 drivers. There are very few drivers on the grid who are as candid about their personal lives as Gasly and Kika, . This has led to them being absolute fan favorites.

The duo were even dubbed the Royal Couple by F1 fans after their adorable display of love during the Monaco charity soccer match. Before the start of the match Gasly made a romantic gesture and pointed to Kika who was on the sidelines. And as for Kika, fans noticed that her wallpaper was a picture of Gasly. It’s quite evident that both of them are absolutely in love with each other.