Alfa Romeo plans an F1-inspired Supercar amidst Audi’s $450 million buyout interest for F1 team

Italian luxury car manufacturer Alfa Romeo is developing a new Formula 1-inspired supercar to be released likely before 2025.

Luxury and sports car manufacturer Alfa Romeo is amongst the companies that define the Italian motorsport legacy. It boasts a rich history of 100 years and is older than the established brands of Ferrar, Fiat, Lamborghini and more.

Alfa has bounced back after a decline during the 70s. The company is launching exciting models in Europe and North America. It has even pledged to go all-electric from 2025 onwards.

And in the heart of all innovations is Alfa Romeo’s F1 team. And it plans to build a limited edition supercar derived from its F1 race cars.

The car will feature a twin-turbo V6 engine. It could be an electric car based on Alfa’s vision for the future. And the car is sure to have Carbon Fibre body panels and monocoque.

It will be borrowing racing technology from its F1 team. CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato envisions the car as a spiritual successor to the 33 Stradale, one of Alfa’s most iconic cars.

The F1-inspired supercar should be on sale by 2025. But in the meantime, Alfa Romeo’s F1 team could be renamed Audi as the German team plans to enter F1 and has eyed Sauber’s team.

Alfa Romeo exits possible as Audi bids for Sauber

Alfa Romeo was the winning constructor of the inaugural 2 seasons of F1 in 1950 and 51 with Giuseppe Farina and Juan Manuel Fangio. They remained in the sport til 1987.

Alfa rejoined the grid in 2018, signing a multi-year technical and commercial partnership contract with Sauber. Sauber has a long history with the sport, having joined F1 in 1993.

In a recent meeting with Volkswagen, the parent group of Audi gave a green signal for the German company to venture into F1. And Audi has placed offers on Sauber’s table for a $450 million buyout.

AUDI and PORSCHE will be entering #F1 soon . They have categorically chosen 2026 as the Year , you know why ? By 2026, all existing teams will have to upgrade their ENGINES to – Which are more ELECTRIFIED and run on Synthetic Fuel .#Volkswagen is the parent company for BOTH.. — Ron || Mad About Stocks (@MadAboutStocks_) July 26, 2022

And Audi’s interest in joining the grid has become loud & clear. But the CEO has said he is not worried about exiting F1 if Sauber makes a deal with Audi. “We will not change the business model of Alfa Romeo”, he said.

“If one day somebody takes a leap, whatever the leap, on anything, we will take the decision we have to make, but that’s it. Really, it’s no stress. I have so many spaces to play. When you are a brand like Alfa Romeo, we have existed for 112 years, the world is open to us.”

Audi’s sister brand Porsche is keen on joining the sport too. Porche plans a link-up with Red Bull through a new works partnership.

