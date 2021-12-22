“We are almost on a par with Mercedes”– Red Bull boss predicts his team and Silver Arrows will be at front for 2022 competition

Red Bull and Mercedes are to be at the front yet again for the 2022 championship fight, even though radical changes give scope for a shakeup.

The 2022 F1 regulations were considered grounds to elevate competition between the teams. Hence, a possibility that a team not at par with the title runners can afford to make rapid progress.

However, Red Bull boss Helmut Marko reveals that the two title rivals for the 2021 season- Red Bull and Mercedes will be at the top of the 2022 title fight too.

“Max drove in the simulator in between [races],” Marko said to Servus TV. “He can drive a car that is relatively unstable in the rear. For him, the car has to be as fast as possible. It doesn’t have to be comfortable.

“At the moment, we believe that we are almost on a par with Mercedes. The engine will also change significantly [with synthetic fuel being introduced]. That is a drastic change.

“We believe that we are both in front again unless someone manages a golden shot like with the double diffuser.”

Red Bull to face Ferrari challenge

While Mercedes and Red Bull are set to face each other in 2022, there is a huge probability of Ferrari becoming an irritant to both teams in 2022.

The Maranello based team claims to have found some exciting innovation with the car and engine with the 2022 regulations. Therefore, it would be interesting to witness the title fight between the three teams.

The 2022 Ferrari F1 car is planned to debut between February 16 and 18! The name is still yet to be chosen.

However, Ferrari has also warned that they won’t fully attack the top two teams in the competition next year. Nonetheless, they only view upward progress for their team in 2022.

So, Ferrari ending third again wouldn’t be surprising, but they would be aiming to close the stark gap between the title runners in 2022.

