AlphaTauri Top Boss Reveals How Daniel Ricciardo Is Playing Critical Role in Yuki Tsunoda’s Progress

After Red Bull sacked Nyck de Vries, they brought in an experienced name in the form of Daniel Ricciardo. As Red Bull provided the Australian driver with the seat in AlphaTauri, Yuki Tsunoda found a man with vast caliber, from whom he could learn, believes the team CEO Peter Bayer.

Talking about this, Bayer stated as per Motorsport Total, “Daniel Ricciardo is a bit of a jack-of-all-trades for us because he helps us with the set-up. He also helps us with Yuki. He also talks to him a lot. And I think a lot will be possible from this pairing.”

Admittedly, this has been crucial for the Japanese driver as he has been going through a crucial phase in his career amid the chances of Red Bull calling him up. Ricciardo‘s presence has provided the young AlphaTauri driver with ample situations to learn and grow.

The honey badger, who returned to F1 after he lost his McLaren seat last year, has shown fiery form in recent times. Coming back to F1, then injuring himself and then again getting back on form is something extraordinary, which the 34-year-old showcased.

How did Daniel Ricciardo deliver a swashbuckling performances off late?

Daniel Ricciardo made a stunning return to the sport after he injured himself in the Netherlands. He took back his seat from Liam Lawson and did not disappoint his team in the recently concluded race in Mexico.

The Perth-born driver qualified in an impressive P4 in Mexico. Notably, this is a staggering achievement given how he pulled off the qualification result in an AlphaTauri. He finished P7, behind George Russell of Mercedes and ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, which was a very impressive result.

The performance was followed in Brazil as Ricciardo had a decent outing in the Sprint shootout on Saturday. He qualified in P8 in Sao Paolo. However, he could not do much in the main race qualification.

Interestingly, in Brazil’s Sprint qualification, Yuki Tsunoda partnered with Ricciardo well as he pulled off a great P6. All in all, the duo are all set to help AlphaTauri finish in P8, two places better than their projected spot at the beginning of the season.