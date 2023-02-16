BWT Alpine Pink Livery: Why Does Alpine Have Two Liveries for 2023?

On Thursday night, Alpine revealed their car liveries for the 2023 season. However, since 2022, unlike other teams, the French team is launching two liveries.

One is a blend of blue with shades of pink thrown in, which they used for most of the season. But there is a special livery, all in pink, and hugely resembles the Racing Point liveries.

This year also Alpine with a similar two-color scheme, giving the fans two liveries to know. But this decision to have two different kinds of colors is not out of being different but because a huge financial reason backs it.

As last year, two liveries for the Alpine A523 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ktamJGC6NT — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) February 16, 2023

Alpine Pink Livery: Why does Alpine have a pink livery?

The big reason Alpine brings in two liveries is that blue is the fundamental color of the Alpine brand, and that’s why they have a car in this colour which was also there in 2021.

But since 2022, they have added a Pink livery, and the reason is Otmar Szafnauer. Ever since he joined the French team, he brought in the bottled water company BWT to them.

BWT is the title sponsor of Alpine, and it’s the financial obligation of Alpine to have a pink livery that would run the odd races in between this season.

So, while blue is the predominant color at Alpine, as revealed by Szafnauer, pink will be there for a special race. Last year, Alpine ran their pink livery in the first two races of the 2022 season— Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The goals for the 2022 season

The 2022 season saw Alpine defeating Mclaren in the fight for the P4 in the standings. It was the midfield fight for the best of the rest, as Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes were actually a notch above the rest of the grid.

In this fight, the French side came out victorious. So, now with this achievement, what’s their plan ahead? Team boss Szafnauer reveals that the gap against the top three is still very high. They are again aiming at P4 in 2023.

However, the only change they want is to have a convincing claim at P4 this year. By that, he means more finishes, more points and less unforced retirements.

