“American Cars Are All About Power”: Esteban Ocon Flaunts $101,000 Corvette His Dad Swoons Over

As F1’s global popularity continues to rise, drivers are leveraging it to enhance their social media presence. Last year, Liam Lawson launched his own YouTube channel, and now Haas’ Esteban Ocon has followed suit.

Ocon uploaded his first video on February 15, showcasing the progress of his garage. Among his collection is his father’s dream car—the 2012 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 3ZR, valued at $101,000.

“It was my dad’s dream to one day have a Corvette,” said the Frenchman in the video.

Ocon‘s Corvette has a finish of Inferno Orange, which the Alpine star revealed is a very rare color for his model.

The 28-year-old noted that Chevrolet, which has since discontinued this model, produced only 69 units of Inferno Orange. So, if fans ever spot a Corvette in this striking color, there’s a good chance it belongs to Ocon. And, like any car owned by an F1 driver, this one boasts some impressive features.

Powered by a 6.2-liter LS9 V8 engine with 647 HP, the car embodies the raw power of American muscle. “American cars are all about power,” Ocon said. It also features a carbon fiber roof and ceramic brakes, designed to handle high temperatures and reduce wear and tear.

Despite owning the 2012 Corvette, it’s not the oldest car in his collection.

Ocon also owns a 1998 BMW

The next car Ocon showcased in his luxury garage was the 1998 BMW Z3M, which his father revealed they had shipped from Japan. As it arrived in “average” condition, he has been working extensively to restore it.

HELLO YOUTUBE it’s a little project that I’ve thought about for a while now so I am happy it’s finally come to life! I’ll do my best to show you a bit more of my life BTS, share my passions, our hectic lifestyle on the road, etc. hope you like it ▶️ https://t.co/af2bfo8Ego pic.twitter.com/ZjQXfMbnbW — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) February 15, 2025

Ocon admitted they were a bit disappointed with the Z3M’s condition, as they had expected better. “Normally, cars from Japan are always in good shape,” he noted. His father rated its condition as a 2/5, mentioning that the upholstery was damaged and a repaint was necessary.

Powered by a 3.2-liter E46 engine, the Z3M produces 321 HP. Ocon concluded by saying he would release another video once the restoration is complete.