Sebastian Vettel urges Charles Leclerc to achieve his unfulfilled dream at Ferrari

The F1 world is filled with misty eyes as everyone bids farewell to the 4-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. This week has turned into live memorabilia as the paddock has picked the baton to share the stories about Vettel including multiple emotional farewell parties.

Seb just said he talked to Charles just recently & told him that now that he is gone, he needs to keep pushing at Ferrari. He told Charles that he always wanted a street named after him in Maranello (inside the factory building). Seb: “Now make sure you [Charles] get one.” 🥹 — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) November 19, 2022

Vettel himself has actively participated in these exchanges of stories and inspired the young generation at the paddock.

The German driver revealed that recently he urged Charles Leclerc to achieve his unfulfilled dream with Ferrari and keep pushing.

The unfulfilled dream of Sebastian Vettel

Vettel teamed up with Leclerc in Ferrari in the 2019 season and the duo spent 2 years together in the Italian camp. However, Vettel could not achieve his goal of winning a title with the Maranello squad.

He revealed that he always wanted a street named after him inside the Ferrari factory building in Maranello after winning a title with the team.

While his run with the Italian camp did not turn out to be successful, he motivated his old teammate by saying, “So make sure you[Charles] get one.”

Charles Leclerc’s run for the title with the Scuderia

The Monegasque joined Ferrari in the 2019 season and ever since then, the 2022 season became the first one to provide him with a real chance of fighting for the title and bringing the glory back to Maranello.

Still, the objective could not be achieved. Sometimes it was a strategy and reliability blunders and other times it was mistakes made by the driver himself.

Ultimately, the championship title once again went to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Now the Monegasque is fighting for a P2 both for the drivers’ and constructors’ championship heading into the final race of the season at Yas Marina Circuit.

However, he hopes that next year the team will come stronger and once again try to seal the championship title.

